Maddy Croswell Was Only 13 When Her Life Was Tragically Cut Short — What Happened?

"Maddy, my beautiful angel, forever 13."

You may not have personally known her, but you probably heard about her death as it became widespread news on social media in mid-September 2025. We’re talking about 13-year-old Maddy Croswell, who tragically passed away on Sept. 13, 2025. At the start of the month, Maddy had just entered 8th grade, as her mom shared in a Sept. 4 Instagram post. But only days later, the tone of those posts shifted, from excitement to grief.

Photos of Maddy, who had just celebrated her 13th birthday on Sept. 7, began appearing with the words “in loving memory” written across them. It’s heartbreaking to see such a young soul taken so soon, and confusing too, because from the outside it seemed like Maddy had everything going for her: a close family and siblings, a potential future in gymnastics, and a life ready to be lived. So what happened to 13-year-old Maddy Croswell from British Columbia?

What happened to 13-year-old Maddy Croswell from British Columbia?

Maddy Croswell passed away at the young age of 13 on Sept. 13, 2025. Just a few days later, on Sept. 16, her mom began sharing announcement posts on Instagram. In one heartfelt message, she wrote: “Our hearts are broken as we say goodbye to our sweet Maddy, taken from us far too soon at the age of 13. She brought so much joy, laughter, and love to everyone around her and she will remain forever in our hearts.”

Maddy was a beloved sister to her younger siblings, Lexi and Jacob, who had just entered third grade, and to her older sister, Baylee. Along with her siblings who will miss her deeply, she is also survived by her mom and dad, Chelsey Whittingham and Ben Croswell. Chelsey, according to her Instagram bio, is an FMG bikini pro champ and a holistic nutritionist. Now, you’re probably wondering what prompted Maddy’s sudden passing just as she was stepping into her teen years. Here’s what we know.

What was Maddy Croswell's cause of death?

Maddy’s exact cause of death hasn’t been publicly revealed, and her mom hasn’t directly mentioned it in her posts. However, some of the comments she’s made suggest that Maddy may have been a victim of suicide, though it’s important to note this remains speculation, inferred only from what Chelsey has written.

In a Sep.15 post, alongside a photo of Maddy holding her 13th birthday cake, Chelsey wrote: “You had so much going for you. We had no idea of the pain you carried inside. Life without you feels unbearable. I am broken in ways I can’t explain. We are all shattered, broken, lost. But I know you are in heaven now, free from hurt, at peace and watching over us and I will carry you with me in everything I do.”

Just two days later, on Sept. 17, she shared another post that read simply: “I’ll never understand.” What further supports this possibility is that none of Chelsey’s Instagram posts indicated Maddy was facing an illness. If anything, she appeared to be a happy, active child. Her obituary also reflected that, remembering her as “a talented gymnast, loyal friend, and cherished daughter and sister.”

It also noted that her “presence filled every room with warmth and joy.” Maddy’s obituary also went on to describe her as “a bright, beautiful soul who touched the lives of everyone around her. She was known for her radiant smile, quick wit, and the way she brought laughter and light to her family and friends.” Maddy’s service is scheduled for Sept. 21 at Lake Country Alliance Church in Lake Country, British Columbia.