"Canada is SAFE Again" — Man Driving Barbie Jeep Pulled Over, Hit With DUI "Give Barbie man a break." By Mustafa Gatollari Updated Sept. 18 2025, 10:06 a.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Canadian Law Enforcement officials found themselves the subject of ridicule after a Toronto police officer suggested car owners should make it easier for thieves to steal the keys to their vehicles to avoid home invasions. This latest vehicular-related incident involving a man driving a pink Barbie Jeep probably won't put an end to that mockery.

Article continues below advertisement

CBC reports that a man cruising around the streets of Prince George, British Columbia in a pink automatic child's toy was pulled over and arrested for his choice of automobile. The outlet reported that the man, Kasper Lincoln, said he intended on heading out with a friend to get a Slurpee.

Rocking aviator sunglasses and feeling lazy, he opted to grab his roommate's toy car to head out and grab the frozen sweet treat. CBC wrote that onlookers were stunned that officers not only pulled him over for driving the car, which it says wasn't holding up any traffic.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube | @Bad Canadian Drivers

As depicted in one of the images on the CBC article, there doesn't appear to be any vehicles behind or in front of him. Furthermore, part of his Slurpee journey included driving down a closed off construction road.

Article continues below advertisement

A woman who filmed Kasper getting arrested, Summer Caron, was quoted by the news service as saying, "You're really arresting him for driving a kid's Jeep?" Additionally, she commented that the police car followed close behind Kasper, and was traveling at "maybe three miles per hour."

It's not like Kasper wasn't obeying the rules of the road, either. The news article indicates that a witness remarked Kasper used a hand signal prior to turning. The unmarked police cruiser asked Kasper to stop, and it's said that he was only arrested after taking a rip from his vape, which was on the hood of the cop's car.

Article continues below advertisement

Oh, C'mon, Canada!!So he was a bit tipsy and maybe he did misplace his not-so-valid license but, really?! He was tootling around in a PINK KID'S BARBIE jeep!! He just wanted a Slurpie. Have a heart! After all, you let MORONS block your roads all the time. Give Barbie Man a break! pic.twitter.com/NNkUpyzU0k — Jean Cornell (@JeanCornell1957) September 16, 2025 Source: X | @JeanCornell1957

The arrest occurred after Kasper was reportedly asked not to make any movements, and that he was found to be inebriated during the time of the stop. Not to mention that he was driving the Barbie Jeep with a suspended license.

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with CBC, Kasper told the news source that police claimed "they had received multiple calls about him ... and ... he'd been driving in the middle of the road." However, Kasper says that this wasn't the case.

The Barbie Jeep enthusiast says he was using the sidewalk for the majority of his trip to get a Slurpee and only went on a road after he came across construction blockages, which prevented him from riding on the sidewalk in the pink kids toy.

Article continues below advertisement

Ohhh, Canada! You have absolutely no problem letting HAMAS supporters block your busy roads but when it comes to a speedy little kids' Barbie jeep beep-bopping down the road-it's all sirens and handcuffs! Curious Americans want to know: Just which TOW TRUCK company did you call?! pic.twitter.com/XKQzu2jao5 — Jean Cornell (@JeanCornell1957) September 16, 2025 Source: X | @JeanCornell1957

One witness said that Kasper seemed like he was having a good time and that the arrest seemed like overkill. "We were just kind of watching him, living his best life. He was just happy as a clam.... We were actually kind of jealous," she told CBC.

Article continues below advertisement

While rolling around the streets in a pink Barbie Jeep may seem like an innocuous enough offense, a lawyer quoted in the same piece shed some light on British Columbia motoring laws. According to Vancouver-based legal rep Kyla Lee, whose specialty is in automobile offenses, commuters "are required to have a driver's license in British Columbia if [they're] operating any motorized vehicle on the roadway."

Lee went on to state that this "includes Barbie cars, toy cars, electric skateboards — anything like that. It is required to have a license and insurance." The lawyer added that just because the Barbie Jeep is a toy, it's still technically powered by a motorized engine.

Article continues below advertisement

BREAKING: Canada is SAFE again

Police took down a drunk driver



Man CAUGHT in a child-sized pink Barbie Jeep on the road



Driver facing charges & fines for driving offenses



He failed breathalyzers 2 times



A 90 day suspension handed and an appearance to appear in court pic.twitter.com/6VRVvA10NU — Marc Nixon (@MarcNixon24) September 8, 2025 Source: X | @MarcNixon24

Although she did mention cops won't be stopping kids rolling around in a Barbie Jeep on a quiet street and putting them in pint-sized handcuffs. In Kasper's case, the issue was with the fact that he took the toy car out for a spin "on a high-traffic road used by other vehicles."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite being arrested, Kasper seemed in good spirits and that he intended on fighting the ticket. He even offered up some praise for the officer who arrested him, stating that "he was really nice!" After the incident, Kasper also shared some advice to folks who are thinking about getting behind the wheel after being sauced up: "Don't drive and drive," CBC quoted him as saying.