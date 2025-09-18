"Canada is SAFE Again" — Man Driving Barbie Jeep Pulled Over, Hit With DUI
"Give Barbie man a break."
Canadian Law Enforcement officials found themselves the subject of ridicule after a Toronto police officer suggested car owners should make it easier for thieves to steal the keys to their vehicles to avoid home invasions.
This latest vehicular-related incident involving a man driving a pink Barbie Jeep probably won't put an end to that mockery.
CBC reports that a man cruising around the streets of Prince George, British Columbia in a pink automatic child's toy was pulled over and arrested for his choice of automobile.
The outlet reported that the man, Kasper Lincoln, said he intended on heading out with a friend to get a Slurpee.
Rocking aviator sunglasses and feeling lazy, he opted to grab his roommate's toy car to head out and grab the frozen sweet treat.
CBC wrote that onlookers were stunned that officers not only pulled him over for driving the car, which it says wasn't holding up any traffic.
As depicted in one of the images on the CBC article, there doesn't appear to be any vehicles behind or in front of him. Furthermore, part of his Slurpee journey included driving down a closed off construction road.
A woman who filmed Kasper getting arrested, Summer Caron, was quoted by the news service as saying, "You're really arresting him for driving a kid's Jeep?" Additionally, she commented that the police car followed close behind Kasper, and was traveling at "maybe three miles per hour."
It's not like Kasper wasn't obeying the rules of the road, either. The news article indicates that a witness remarked Kasper used a hand signal prior to turning.
The unmarked police cruiser asked Kasper to stop, and it's said that he was only arrested after taking a rip from his vape, which was on the hood of the cop's car.
The arrest occurred after Kasper was reportedly asked not to make any movements, and that he was found to be inebriated during the time of the stop. Not to mention that he was driving the Barbie Jeep with a suspended license.
In an interview with CBC, Kasper told the news source that police claimed "they had received multiple calls about him ... and ... he'd been driving in the middle of the road."
However, Kasper says that this wasn't the case.
The Barbie Jeep enthusiast says he was using the sidewalk for the majority of his trip to get a Slurpee and only went on a road after he came across construction blockages, which prevented him from riding on the sidewalk in the pink kids toy.
One witness said that Kasper seemed like he was having a good time and that the arrest seemed like overkill. "We were just kind of watching him, living his best life. He was just happy as a clam.... We were actually kind of jealous," she told CBC.
While rolling around the streets in a pink Barbie Jeep may seem like an innocuous enough offense, a lawyer quoted in the same piece shed some light on British Columbia motoring laws.
According to Vancouver-based legal rep Kyla Lee, whose specialty is in automobile offenses, commuters "are required to have a driver's license in British Columbia if [they're] operating any motorized vehicle on the roadway."
Lee went on to state that this "includes Barbie cars, toy cars, electric skateboards — anything like that. It is required to have a license and insurance."
The lawyer added that just because the Barbie Jeep is a toy, it's still technically powered by a motorized engine.
Although she did mention cops won't be stopping kids rolling around in a Barbie Jeep on a quiet street and putting them in pint-sized handcuffs. In Kasper's case, the issue was with the fact that he took the toy car out for a spin "on a high-traffic road used by other vehicles."
Despite being arrested, Kasper seemed in good spirits and that he intended on fighting the ticket. He even offered up some praise for the officer who arrested him, stating that "he was really nice!"
After the incident, Kasper also shared some advice to folks who are thinking about getting behind the wheel after being sauced up: "Don't drive and drive," CBC quoted him as saying.
What do you think? Should Kasper have the book thrown at him for his Barbie Jeep joyride, even if Mattel says its top speed is only 5 miles per hour? Or should Canada focus on the fact that in 2024 it became the car jacking capital of the world and that officers should focus their attentions on criminals stealing vehicles that require monthly financing plans just for a working person to pay off?