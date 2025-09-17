“This Is Bizarre Behavior” - Influencer Chef Makes Pasta on Airplane, Sparks Ridicule "Imagine sitting next to this person." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 17 2025, 2:06 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @buonapastaclub

Katie is a social media influencer who loves all things pasta, which she thoroughly documents on her TikTok account Buona Pasta (@buonapastaclub). In many of her clips, she makes a variety of pastas from scratch, along with different recipe ideas that other pasta lovers can try out on their own.

However a recent video Katie posted delineated her taking her love of the Italian-based cuisine to an all new level. And there were throngs of TikTok uses who thought that she may've just brought her fervor for the flour-based dish to obscene new heights in one of her clips.

The video in questions begins with a recording a recessed plate of what looks like little balled rolls of gnocchi that Katie makes from scratch. Which makes sense, given her social media history.

What's a bit unusual about this particular video, however, is where she decided to make the dish. A quick pan up from the cooking surface shows that she's seated in an airplane that's currently 30,000+ feet up in the air. White, speckled clouds decorate a clear blue sky, which she shows off to her viewers from her window seat.

Following this, her social media post cuts to how she was able to make the food. She has a mound of flour on the plate in question, which she pours some water into from a small plastic cup. Next, she mixes the water into the flour with her index finger.

After the flour soaks up the liquid, she starts folding it into the pan, and then dusts it with some more flour before kneading it some more. Once this is done, she's left with a small, rolled ball of dough, which she allows to set as she admires the view from her window.

Source: TikTok | @buonapastaclub

After a short break, she's right back to prepping the pasta, and starts rolling the ball into separated, long strips, which she dusts further with more flour. Using a flat, stainless steel separator, she begins cutting the strips into smaller little chunks of rolled flour.

This yields several bite-sized pasta nuggets that get, you guessed it, even more flour dusting. The TikToker then whips out a wooden, ridged utensil that she presses the fresh pasta into, in order to give it a rolled and ribbed aesthetic.

Source: TikTok | @buonapastaclub

While working on the pasta, she takes a sip of red wine and gets back to forming her pasta bits into an aesthetically pleasing, just-made meal. Her reason for going through all this effort to ensure her up-in-the-air dining experience is bespoke and to her liking?

As she indicates in the video's text overlay, it's because she "hate[s] airline food." Several people who replied to her video thought that Katie went a little too far in preparing her own pasta dish while aboard a flight. Like this one commenter who posted a picture of a man shrouded in white dust.

Source: TikTok | @buonapastaclub

Another thought that those going through these lengths to create online content should be cognizant of the fact there are other people around them and be considerate of their fellow passengers. "Normalize remembering you’re in public again," they replied.

One user on the application pointed out that Katie left out the portion where she actually cooks the gnocchi she just made. Which, they believed, meant that she went through the trouble of making raw gnocchi in the middle of a flight, without a means of fully cooking it.

"Great now you just have raw gnocchi," they said. Another echoed the aforementioned sentiment, penning, "Her dough is pretty useless no matter what she’s trying to make if she can’t boil it on the plane lol, and can’t be very good without a sauce."

Source: TikTok | @buonapastaclub

Someone else couldn't believe that Katie was able to get all of the ingredients and necessary utensils on the airplane to prepare the ingredients for her meal in the first place. "How is this allowed but my bottle of water isn’t," they asked.