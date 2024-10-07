Home > Television 'National Desk' Lead Anchor Jan Jeffcoat Set to Return Following Emergency Surgery: "The Prognosis Is Positive" "Take care of one another, be well, hug your loved ones tight tonight, say your prayers, and keep watching 'The National News Desk.'" By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 7 2024, 3:17 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@JanJeffcoat

For regular viewers of the news, it can be jarring when your favorite newscaster goes missing from their normal broadcast slot. That's exactly what happened with The National Desk's Jan Jeffcoat, the beloved lead anchor that has been appearing on the news station for over four years.

Recently, fans noticed that Jan was absent from the show, which caused some concern — and now that she has shared via social media that she's been struggling with health issues and an emergency surgery, folks want to know more. What happened, and when will she be back on air?

Source: instagram/@JanJeffcoat

What Happened to Jan Jeffcoat?

On Sept. 25, Jan shared a health update with her audience to explain her absence from The National Desk, which came in the format of a slideshow of photos of herself in the hospital along with a lengthy caption. "Last week, I underwent an emergency surgery because of a routine physical a few months ago that led to a couple of MRIs and some other scans/tests," she said.

She continued, "The prognosis is positive and I’m on the road to recovery… surgery was a success, and more importantly, God is good and He’s got me. ... Aside from the whole open surgery part, I’m in great spirits and actually never felt bad before this procedure, so I’m fortunate a routine physical very well may have added some more time to this life that is so fleeting."

Though it's unclear exactly what health issues Jan's routine physical uncovered, she seems to be recovering well and currently plans to be back at The National Desk within the next month.

She ended her post by saying, "Until I see you all in a few weeks, take care of one another, be well, hug your loved ones tight tonight, say your prayers, and keep watching The National News Desk. I’ll definitely be back before this election."

Since her announcement, fans and colleagues have been flooding her social media comments with support and love. "Only news I watch. I have missed having coffee with you every morning LOL, so [I] Googled to see where you were. So sorry to hear of your health problems, and so happy you are on the road to health," one fan said.

When will Jan Jeffcoat be back on 'The National Desk'?

Fans awaiting Jan's return to their small screens won't have to wait much longer. In a more recent Instagram post on Oct. 6, she shared a teaser of her return: "10 more days and I’m BAAACK on the desk and I CANNOT WAIT."