Home > Television Meteorologist Patrick Hammer Has Suffered an Unexpected Injury — "See You Back on WGRZ Soon" "Bad fall won’t keep me off my feet for too long," Patrick said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 2 2024, 10:19 a.m. ET Source: x/@Pat_HammerWGRZ; WGRZ

Fans of New York news station WGRZ were confused and concerned when their favorite chief meteorologist, Patrick Hammer, was absent from a recent broadcast. Folks in Buffalo, N.Y. have gotten used to seeing him on their small screens every morning, and any small change in routine can raise alarm bells.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, following an announcement from Patrick himself, folks have learned that the media personality suffered an unexpected and serious injury that'll keep him off TV for at least a few weeks, though he expects to make a full recovery. Here's what we know.

Source: Facebook

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to WGRZ's Patrick Hammer?

Beloved WGRZ meteorologist Patrick Hammer has been serving folks the weather forecast for over a decade, so when he missed a recent broadcast, viewers knew something wasn't quite right. And, as it turns out, Patrick has suffered from a serious fall that will keep him out of commission for at least a few weeks.

On X (formerly Twitter), he shared an image of a walking device with this caption: "I have been placed on IR (injury reserve) for a little while. Bad fall won’t keep me off my feet for too long. See you back on WGRZ soon."

Article continues below advertisement

WGRZ Daybreak team co-anchor Melissa Holmes also shared an update with the show's audience, explaining that she's been in touch with Patrick and that he's recovering well. "[Patrick] had a bad fall, so he's gonna be out for a little while. But I spoke with him on the phone yesterday ... he says he's feeling better and better each day." As of writing, it's unclear when he will return to the broadcast.

Source: Facebook

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick's biggest supporter is his wife, Kimberly.

Though WGRZ viewers love to see Patrick Hammer on their screens, no one is a bigger supporter of the meteorologist than his wife, Kimberly. The pair have been married for 20 years — having celebrated the milestone anniversary in early September 2024 — and they seem to be just in love today as they were when they first wed.

In a heartfelt Facebook post shared by Kimberly, she gushed about her husband and their wonderful marriage. "Patrick burst into my life like a hurricane — chaotic, exhilarating, and electrifying, sweeping me off my feet with the force of a lightning strike," she said. "Patrick is a meteorological marvel in his own right. ... Our marriage has been like a captivating weather forecast, marked by unpredictability and excitement. It has had its share of sunny days, rainy nights, and blizzards, reminding us that the most magical moments often emerge from the most incredible storms."