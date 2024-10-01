Home > Television > Reality TV > American Pickers 'American Pickers' Frank Fritz Passed Away — Will His Store, Frank Fritz Finds, Close? Located at 324 Main Street in Savanna, Ill., Frank Fritz Finds specializes in selling antiques and collectibles. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 1 2024, 1:54 p.m. ET Source: History; Mega

History's reality TV series American Pickers co-host Frank Fritz quickly became a beloved cast member from the moment he joined in 2010 until he stepped away in March 2020. He reportedly did not return due to back surgery and struggles with Crohn’s disease, according to TVLine, but he often comes up in discussions among fans of the show. Sadly, Frank passed away on the evening of Sept. 30, 2024, as confirmed by an Instagram post shared by his co-star and close friend, Mike Wolfe.

Article continues below advertisement

Mike wrote, "I’ve known Frank for more than half my life, and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny." In addition to being a star of American Pickers, Frank also owned the antique shop Frank Fritz Finds, based in Savanna, Ill. Fans are now wondering if Frank Fritz Finds will close following his death. Here’s an update.

Is Frank Fritz Finds closing?

Source: Mega An inside view of Frank Fritz Finds

Located at 324 Main Street in Savanna, Ill., Frank Fritz Finds remains open and operational despite the news of Frank's passing, according to its Google listing. However, it's worth noting that Frank was placed under a conservatorship in 2022, according to The Sun, with MidWestOne Bank managing his finances. The conservatorship also stipulated that his antique store would be responsible for keeping the inventory replenished.

Article continues below advertisement

Because Frank was known for personally overseeing the day-to-day operations of his store, its overall aesthetics reportedly began to decline after he suffered a stroke in 2022 and was focusing on his recovery. With his attention more on his health, sources like The Sun suggest that the store received less care, which was evident in an apparent visit to the store in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Frank's store, Frank Fritz Finds, had "gotten run down" prior to his death.

Photos obtained by The Sun revealed that Frank’s Illinois antique shop had become "run down" after his stroke. In an article shared by the outlet in May 2024, images showed dead bugs trapped in a glass display case and a peeling ceiling.

While it isn't customary for antique shops to invest heavily in aesthetics, since they are mainly just used to house collectibles, albeit expensive ones, this decline could also be due to Frank allocating more funds for his healthcare expenses rather than the upkeep of the store.

Article continues below advertisement

Nevertheless, one TripAdvisor reviewer described their August 2024 visit as “an interesting place to visit and take a gander at all of the items on display!" Meanwhile, a Google user noted, “Excellent experience quality products and quality pricing."