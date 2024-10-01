Home > Television > Reality TV > American Pickers Frank Fritz Spent Nearly $30,000 per Month on In-Home Healthcare Before His Death Frank Fritz had been in a conservatorship since his stroke in 2022. By Jamie Lerner Published Oct. 1 2024, 11:19 a.m. ET Source: History Channel

Now that former American Pickers star Frank Fritz has died, his former health struggles have taken the spotlight. He and Mike Wolfe started the History Channel show in 2010 to show how they travel around America finding valuable antiques and “amazing things buried in people’s garages and barns.” Now, however, Mike works with his brother, Robbie, while Frank was focused on his health.

In July 2022, Frank suffered from a stroke at just 59 years old and had to recover in a rehabilitation facility for months afterward. He was then placed under the care of his friend, Chris Davis, with MidWestOne Banks serving as his financial conservator. In 2024, details of Frank’s finances were revealed. So what was his net worth?



Frank Fritz had a net worth of roughly $6 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was worth $6 million. Over the years, Frank had amassed wealth not only with his salary for being part of American Pickers but also with his occupation as an antique expert and salesperson.

He reportedly made $300,000 per season of American Pickers. In addition, he sold antiques out of his shop, Frank Fritz Finds, in Savanna, Ill. Before he was scouted for American Pickers, Frank specialized in finding and selling vintage toys and cars.

Frank Fritz Reality star and antique collector Net worth: $6 Million Frank Fritz was an antique collector known for co-hosting American Pickers from 2010–2021. Birth Name: Frank Fritz Birth Place: Davenport, Iowa Birth Date: Oct. 11, 1965 Mother: Susan Zirbes Father: Bill Fritz

Frank’s additional appearances on shows like Rachael Ray, The Late Show with David Letterman, Pawn Stars, and more, likely added plenty to his net worth. However, since he was let go of American Pickers in 2021, in part due to health issues and also an apparent feud between him and Mike (that has since been resolved), his net worth changed drastically.

‘American Pickers’ star Frank Fritz was under a financial conservatorship starting in 2022.

After Frank’s stroke in 2022, he was placed under the care of his friend, Chris, and under the financial conservatorship of MidWestOne Bank to look over his assets and pay his bills. When the conservator missed the deadline for filing Frank’s inventory report two years in a row, details about Frank’s financial solvency came to light.



Frank made about $60,000 per year in investment and passive income. In addition, an official will for Frank’s $6 million estate was filed in October 2023, proving that his finances matched the rumors. According to the documents, his expenses came out to $28,292 each month, with almost all of that going toward “in-home health care.”