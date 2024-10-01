'American Pickers' Star Frank Fritz Dies at 60 — Details on His Cause of Death

It's a sad day for the American Pickers community as we mourn the unexpected passing of Frank Fritz. On Oct. 1, 2024, Annette Oberlander Willows, admin of the Frank Fritz Friends Facebook page, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a heartfelt post. Frank was 60 years old.

"This is a very tough announcement to make," Annette wrote, "Frank passed away last night around 7:30. He was surrounded by myself [and] Mike Wolfe, [who] made a high-speed [journey] to get back here from Nashville, and other friends." As we await further information, here's what we know about Frank's cause of death.

What was 'American Pickers' star Frank Fritz's cause of death?

At the time of writing, Frank Fritz's cause of death has not been made public. However, it's worth mentioning that he had a stroke back in 2022, suggesting that he may have been facing ongoing health challenges.

"Please understand this is a very rough time for us, including Mike," Annette added in her tribute. "So be kind, as we are trying to figure out how to cope with this. Thank you all for your love and support through the years."

On Oct. 1, 2024, a little less than a day after Frank's passing, Mike Wolfe shared a touching tribute to his longtime friend and colleague on Instagram. "I've known Frank for more than half my life, and what you've seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny," Mike said. "The same off-camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself."