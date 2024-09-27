Home > Television > Reality TV > American Pickers We Couldn't Be More Ready to Check Into Mike Wolfe's VRBO — It's an Antique Lover's Dream! Mike Wolfe's VRBO features a "playful mix of Wild West and Americana furnishings and decor." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 27 2024, 10:02 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mikewolfeamericanpicker; VRBO

Few shows are as visually and emotionally satisfying as American Pickers. If you're the kind of individual who firmly believes one person's trash is another person's treasure, then American Pickers is for you. It's also the type of program that scratches a particular itch that pertains to hunting for deals. Is there any better feeling than stumbling upon a hidden gem after spending hours in antique shops or thrift stores? Enter Mike Wolfe, who does this on a larger scale.

Article continues below advertisement

Would it surprise anyone to learn that the guy who is an expert in spinning junk into gold, is renting out his own VRBO? It's true! Starting in October 2024, you'll be able to rent a VRBO space from Mike that is a mere 45 miles south of Nashville. Perhaps it will contain bits and bobs he found while on the show. Maybe Mike pulled in some pieces from his store Antique Archaeology. Either way, we can't wait to check in, and maybe never check out. Sorry, we're being American pick-me girls.

Article continues below advertisement

Obviously, Mike Wolfe's VRBO is giving 'American Pickers' vibes.

Adorably called the Two Lanes Guesthouse, Mike's charming historic downtown loft apartment is an 1100-square-foot space that is tailor-made for pickers and choosers. Although there is only one bedroom, it comfortably sleeps four. The second floor walkup is housed in a building that dates back to 1857. To put that into perspective, that was four years before the Civil War started.

In an effort to honor its location, Mike has decorated the space using a "playful mix of Wild West and Americana furnishings and decor." He snagged most of the furnishings and design from "barns and sheds across America," per the VRBO's description. The 13-foot windows are perfect for gazing out of while sipping your coffee in the morning or a glass of wine at night. True crime lovers will appreciate the circa 1905 courthouse located in the town square.

Article continues below advertisement

Anyone who's a fan of Back to the Future will undoubtedly be able to recreate some of their favorite scenes from the third movie as the courthouse has a clock tower that chimes every hour in the hour. Don't let the fact that the third film is the weakest in the franchise, stop you from yelling, "Save the clock tower!"

Article continues below advertisement

If you're planning on staying in, enjoy the high ceilings, exposed brick walls, and of course the 130-year-old vintage bikes that are suspended from the ceiling. Speaking of two wheeled transportation, the VRBO is located above a bicycle shop. That's so Mike! While you're there, you can pop down and buy one then cruise around the picturesque town of Columbia, Tenn. that is referred to as "Mule Town," due to its annual "Mule Day" which is actually about mules.