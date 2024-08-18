Home > Television > Reality TV > American Pickers Danielle Colby From 'American Pickers' Appears to Have Moved on From Her First Marriage "The relationship ended up not working out," Danielle Colby confessed about her first marriage. Where does that leave her now? By Alex West Published Aug. 18 2024, 11:00 a.m. ET Source: History

As fans watched American Pickers, they didn't just fall in love with the treasures that the professionals were finding, but also grew curious about their personal lives. Danielle Colby became beloved on the show as she worked at the office of Mike Wolfe's antique shop.

However, the fame also caused some issues for her life off-screen. Before the show aired, she married Robert Strong in 2004. The pair shared two children, but Danielle said that, eventually, the fame wore on the family. In an interview with WQAD, she said that "fame and notoriety are not easy for him to deal with at all, so the relationship ended up not working out."

Is Danielle from 'American Pickers' married?

Once the relationship fell apart, Danielle was obviously left with a lot of decisions, including how to navigate a divorce and custody agreements. Another big choice she had to make was whether or not to pursue love again and, this time, find someone who was able to handle her newfound fame. Thankfully, there was someone that Danielle felt a connection worth pursuing again. Danielle married Jeremy Scheuch in February 2024, according to The Sun.

Who is Danielle's second husband, Jeremy Scheuch?

While Robert apparently couldn't handle the high-profile life, Jeremy seems to be totally leaning into it. Ditching an identity of his own, he describes himself on Instagram as "Danielle’s Hunky Husband." As for what he actually does, though, he has his own career in the art world with a strong focus on photography. He shows off his striking snaps of nature and animals on his Instagram and professional portfolio. "Semi-retired artist living in Puerto Rico via Chicago and Kansas City," he writes.

According to the website, Jeremy received a Bachelors in Fine Arts and Printmaking from the Kansas City Art Institute, also bragging that he studied abroad in Australia as part of his studies. He additionally notes special exhibits that his work has been featured in over the years, including 2004 Born Again! Modern Madonnas and Contemporary Christs and 2010 The Last Unicorn Art Show, Tattoo Factory Gallery.

According to DO512, Jeremy had a moment of his own fame before he met Danielle. He went viral online in 2014 for being a massive Kansas City Chiefs fan. While attending a football game, he made it onto the television a few times for his reactions in the stands. A screenshot of the moment went viral, ushering in a spotlight on him for a 15-minutes-of-fame moment.

"My phone won't stop blowing up. I've already gone through one battery today. It's been ridiculous. I've got a radio interview tomorrow morning out of Kansas City and I'm getting ready to jump on Skype to do a TV interview with Channel 5 in Kansas City. Shameless self-promotion. 'Oh yes, I do have an art website, you should go buy art!'" he told the publication at the time.