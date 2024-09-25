Home > Television > Reality TV > American Pickers Here's Where You'll Catch the Cast of 'American Pickers' Filming in 2024 Season 26 of American Pickers premieres on Oct. 9, 2024. By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 25 2024, 4:36 p.m. ET Source: History

Avid antique collectors, listen up! The filming locations for American Pickers 2024 have been revealed. The History reality series, hosted by Mike Wolfe and featuring Danielle Colby, Robbie Wolfe, and Jersey Jon, seems to be returning to a location they’ve visited before.

In 2023, the American Pickers crew explored places like Vermont, Pennsylvania, and Nebraska in search of valuable relics. So, where are they headed in 2024? Discover their next filming locations and learn how you can invite the cast to dig through your antiques to uncover hidden treasures — and potentially earn some cold, hard cash!

Where will 'American Pickers' be filming in 2024?

The American Pickers crew will be headed to California in 2024 to film for the show, according to Westside Connect. "The show is looking for places to visit throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with fascinating items and lots of them," the outlet reports.

While it notes that the Pickers have come across plenty of rusty gold during their time on the show, they’re still looking to uncover rare pieces "they've never seen before" that carry "fascinating tales." Perhaps like the 1850 engraved sword belonging to an officer Mike comes across in Greenville, S.C. during Season 19, Episode 15?

The crew will also reportedly make their way over to Iowa in 2024 for filming, according to the Des Moines Register. The show's headquarters are based in LeClaire, Iowa, so it would be a familiar place for them to seek out the rare finds collectors have been holding onto, possibly just waiting for the right buyer to come around.

Here's how collectors can request to be considered to be on 'American Pickers.'

While it can be exciting to see just what the Pickers on American Pickers come across as they travel from state to state and city to city looking for the most valuable antiques, it would be even more thrilling to be a part of the show! And if you're a collector, we've got the details on how you can potentially get the Pickers to come and pay you a visit.

If you have items in your possession that you believe might interest American Pickers, you can call (646) 493-2184 or email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. When you reach out, be prepared to provide your full name, the city and state you reside in, your current contact information, and a description of your collection.

When will 'American Pickers' be on in 2024?

Season 26 of American Pickers premieres on Oct. 9, 2024, with new episodes releasing on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on History, available for streaming the next day.