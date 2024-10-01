Home > Television > Reality TV > American Pickers "I Love You Buddy and Will Miss You So Much" — Mike Wolfe Pays Tribute to Frank Fritz "I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home." By Chrissy Bobic Updated Oct. 1 2024, 11:36 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mikewolfeamericanpicker; History Channel

On Oct. 1, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe shared on Instagram that his co-star and longtime real-life best friend Frank Fritz died. What followed was a touching tribute from Mike to Frank that speaks volumes about the bond they shared both on and off camera. Prior to this, there were rumors about a feud between the two men as Frank left the show amid his health struggles.

Frank and Mike premiered their adventures with American Pickers in 2010 on the History Channel. They shared stories with each other and with viewers for more than 20 seasons while they rode together in a white cargo van across the country. Sometimes, they competed to see who could turn a larger profit. But it was always good fun between the real-life friends who had, according to Mike's tribute, gone on countless trips together even before the show.

Mike Wolfe paid tribute to 'American Pickers' co-star and friend Frank Fritz.

In July 2022, Frank suffered a stroke. From there, despite some moments of recovery, his health continued to decline. He eventually moved into an assisted living facility for the sake of his health. But according to Mike's Instagram post on Oct. 1, Frank passed away on Sept. 30. And, Mike shared, he was there by his friend's side in his final moments.

"I've known Frank for more than half my life, and what you've seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny," Mike wrote in his tribute to Frank. "The same off-camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself. Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures?"

He also wrote that before American Pickers, they had already shared adventures to new places that neither of them had traveled before. The show gave them a platform to share what they had already been doing with others who also sought adventures like theirs.