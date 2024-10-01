Home > Television > Reality TV > American Pickers 'American Pickers' Star Danielle Colby Posts Touching Tribute to Frank Fritz "What I will miss the most are those little glimpses of vulnerability from time to time." By Abi Travis Published Oct. 1 2024, 11:37 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@daniellecolbyamericanpicker

Fans of American Pickers are in mourning after the news of former star Frank Fritz's death was announced on Oct. 1, 2024. Annette Oberlander Willows, admin of the Frank Fritz Friends Facebook page, confirmed that Frank died on Sept. 30, 2024. He was surrounded by some of his friends, including his long-time co-host Mike Wolfe.

Article continues below advertisement

Danielle Colby, who also appeared on American Pickers, shared a touching tribute to Frank on Instagram after the news of his death became public. In it, she shared the things she loved and will miss the most about her co-star.

Danielle Colby shared a touching tribute to Frank Fritz after his death was announced.

"Frank, I will miss your ability to make everyone laugh, your love for talking tattoos, [and] your epic collections, but what I will miss the most are those little glimpses of vulnerability from time to time," Danielle wrote in a post accompanied by a few behind-the-scenes photos of her and Frank together.

Article continues below advertisement

"Frank, you loved your cat and your momma and we bonded on those things," she continued. "You will be missed for all of these reasons and so many more. Rest in Peace Road Dog."

Article continues below advertisement

Frank's friend and long-time co-host Mike Wolf also shared a post detailing what he loved and will miss most about his friend now that he has died. "I’ve known Frank for more than half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny," he wrote. "The same off-camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself."