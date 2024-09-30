Tegan Quin Says Tegan and Sara's Catfish "Systematically Destroyed" Her Life

Article continues below advertisement

The doc explores the twin sisters behind the queer indie rock band on a quest to find the catfish who Tegan says ruined her life. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Who was Tegan and Sara's catfish? They're known as "Fegan."

At this time, we don't know the full name of the person who hacked Tegan and Sara's catfish and spoke to their fans on their behalf. Since the investigation about the catfish opened in 2011, the account has been referred to as "Fegan (Fake Tegan)." The documentary follows Tegan's quest to "find the person stalking her and terrorizing her fans and community for over 15 years." "Fake Tegan systematically destroyed my life," Tegan said in the trailer.

Fegan seemingly targeted Tegan when they hacked the band's social media accounts and had access to the real singer's personal information, documents, personal health records. In the trailer, she admits that she believed the culprit was "someone we know," including her then-girlfriend or one of her or Sara's close friends, which was not the case. Fegan also gained the trust of multiple Tegan and Sara fans as Tegan.

Article continues below advertisement

Several fans appear in the band's Hulu doc and claimed they shared intimate details with the account for years. Some even believed they were in a romantic relationship with the "Fix You Up" singer. However, by 2011, one fan, Julie, said in the trailer that she became suspicious about the account after Fegan gave her a shared drive that "felt off" to her. She said she reached out to the real Tegan's team, where she discovered she had been catfished.