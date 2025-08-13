Mother Arrested After Body of Missing Kentucky Boy Jayden Spicer Is Discovered Jayden Spiver was reported missing on Aug. 6, 2025. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 13 2025, 10:08 a.m. ET Source: X/@Darksidecrime

A 10-year-old boy by the name of Jayden Spicer was reported missing in Breathitt County, Ky., on Aug. 6, 2025. What followed was a search in and around the county for the boy, who was initially believed to have possibly left home the night before or in the early hours of the morning on Aug. 6, per CBS affiliate WLKY.

Many were left wondering what happened to Jayden Spicer and how they could help find the missing boy. WLKY reported that a state senator, Brandon Smith, was even part of the search crew. About a week after the search began, Jayden's body was found in a shallow grave in Breathitt County. Despite finding Jayden, there are still questions about what happened to him.

What happened to Jayden Spicer?

According to WLKY, Jayden's body was found in a wooded area, though his exact cause of death was not immediately released. It is also unclear if authorities believe Jayden died on or before Aug. 6, when he was reported missing, or if there is another timeline. Kentucky State Police explained, per Fox 56, that Jayden's body was found 19 miles from his home.

Because authorities located Jayden's body, a new investigation was ignited. The case shifted from a missing persons investigation into something much more serious, per the commonwealth's attorney, Miranda King.

Mother of #JaydenSpicer provided a hand-written statement. She does not want her name released but said they want him safe at home. IMO this is a red flag here wanting to stay Anonymous. Hope I’m wrong!! #Kentucky #BreathittCounty #Truecrime #Missingchild pic.twitter.com/SChKvotxHu — Darksidecrimes (@Darksidecrime) August 7, 2025

"While this is not the outcome that we had hoped for, we certainly are grateful that we were able to bring him out of the woods today," she said in a press briefing, according to Fox 56. "This incident has now transitioned from a missing persons investigation to an active and ongoing criminal investigation."

Jayden Spicer's mother was charged after his body was found.

During a press conference that was shared on the Facebook page of state trooper Matt Gayheart, the officer shared that Jayden's mother, Felicia Gross, was arrested in connection with her son's death. According to the video on Facebook, Gross was charged with manslaughter, falsely reporting an incident, and tampering with evidence.

Gross was later also charged with the abuse of a corpse, according to WKYT. The outlet reported that Gross admitted to giving her son a sleeping medication, which she believes caused his unexpected death. She explained to investigators, per WKYT, that she buried her son in a plastic bag, where he was then found after searches went underway.

#FeliciaGross, the mother of #JaydenSpicer has been booked into the Kentucky River Regional Jail in Hazard, Kentucky! I’m hearing that she is facing several charges, including Manslaughter & Abuse Of A Corpse. I’m also hearing that she told LE she accidentally over medicated him. pic.twitter.com/l7vQunRyuq — Matt Thibodeau (@MattThibodeau) August 13, 2025

Although Gross's charges could change as the investigation continues, in Kentucky, a first-degree manslaughter conviction carries a sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison, according to Kentucky attorney Frank Mungo. A second-degree manslaughter conviction could result in a five to 10-year sentence.