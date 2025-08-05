Teenager Katie Hong Reportedly Left a Note for Her Family, Then Disappeared — Here's What We Know Katie Hong is the daughter of two deaf parents. She helps her family in numerous ways. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 5 2025, 2:17 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/KTVU

A missing persons flyer for Katie Hong includes a picture of the smiling Korean girl, as well as an image of the last time she was seen. Hong is 16 years old and has braces. At approximately 5 feet tall and 100 pounds, Hong is petite for her age. She was last seen July 25, 2025 in Fremont, Calif.

Hong was wearing grey sweatpants and a navy blue jacket. In the still photo, the only thing one can clearly see is her red Patagonia backpack. She is carrying a laptop. The young girl has been missing for over a week, and her family is desperate for answers. What happened to Katie Hong? Here's what we know so far.

Source: Fremont Police

What happened to Katie Hong?

Hong was last seen in the grainy image shared by police, and her family hasn't communicated with her since she disappeared on July 25. According to KTVU, the Irvington High School student left a note saying she was planning on running away. In the note, Hong said she was meeting up with people she met in a Discord group.

Hong's uncle, James Han, spoke with KTVU about his niece, saying the family has no idea where she could have gone or who she could be with. "We just need to hear from her," he said. "All we want to do is hear from her so that we know that she's safe." Police have revealed that the individuals named in Hong's note were hiding their real identities.

The 16-year-old's father is deaf and teaches at the California School for the Deaf. He has not returned to work since his daughter went missing. The family has spent much of their time searching for Hong, who is not deaf. Han believes that his niece left because she was feeling the "pull of freedom," despite the fact that the Hongs are not particularly strict.

Hong's family just wants her to come home.

Han made a plea to his niece, begging her to come home. He assured her that anything she believed she did wrong is "not a big deal." Everyone just wants her home and safe. "All is forgiven," he said.

So many people have reached out to ask how they can help that Han set up a GoFundMe for his family. He describes his niece as a "vibrant, intelligent, and beautiful young woman," who lights up every room she's in. Not only is her father deaf, but Hong's mother is as well. In that environment, Hong has often been called upon to help in ways other children don't have to.