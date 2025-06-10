A Virginia Teenager Disappeared Following a Car Accident — Where Is Kyle Coleman? "We don't care about what events led up to what happened with the car ... What we care most about is you." By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 10 2025, 11:08 a.m. ET Source: WUSA9

In March 2018, 26-year-old Matt Bone vanished without a trace. "He came downstairs, took his front door key and walked out," his mother Karen Bone told The Guardian in March 2023. "We thought he’d gone to clear his head. Later that day we were due at my mum’s for her birthday celebration. He never came back." His remains were found two years later, more than 100 miles away. Bone's death was ruled "officially unexplained" by a coroner.

This happened in Britain, but stories like that can be found all over the world. It's a bit harder when an older person goes missing because authorities have less say over what a legal adult does. How do you know if someone is actually gone, or just left? A similar situation is playing out in Virginia after a 19-year-old crashed his car. What happened to Kyle Coleman? Here's what we know.

What happened to Kyle Coleman?

On the morning of June 7, 2025, Kyle's parents woke up to find their son hadn't come home. "Early Saturday morning, I think I pinged him and said, 'Hey man are you still out?'" his father, Keith Coleman told NBC 4. After getting no response from his son, Keith started to panic. As the sun was rising, Keith thought to himself, "Oh my goodness, this is not Kyle’s type behavior; we really need to check this out."

Keith and his wife, Cimmerian Coleman, used the LIfe360 safety app to locate Kyle's car. It had been towed to a lot in Merrifield, Va. Kyle's blue Toyota Yaris had clearly been in an accident. There was plant debris embedded in the metal and the airbags had deployed. That's when the worried couple filed a missing persons report with the Prince William County police.

Investigators learned that Kyle's car drifted off the road near Tysons Corner Mall in Tysons, Va. around 11:20 p.m. Friday night. That's when an emergency call went to Fairfax County 911 from the teenager's iPhone. Kyle didn't actually call 911. This was an emergency alert feature tripped by the crash. The dispatcher said the vehicle hit a tree and a lot of screaming could be heard in the background during the call. Emergency responders arrived minutes later, but Kyle was gone.

Kyle Coleman's family just wants their son home safe.

What's even more perplexing is when Cimmerian looked at her son's car in the impound lot, she noted that his phone, keys, and a pair of slides were still inside the vehicle. "Right now, we’re still trying to figure out what was his state of mind when that happened," said Keith. "We don’t know if he sustained a head injury and he just was disoriented or something else that might have happened. We really don’t just know."