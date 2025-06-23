What Happened to Sailor Angelina Resendiz After She Vanished From a Virginia Naval Base? The 21-year-old sailor disappeared on May 29. By Niko Mann Published June 23 2025, 12:35 p.m. ET Source: ABCNews / YouTube

A 21-year-old sailor disappeared from her barracks at the Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Va. Angelina Resendiz was last seen at Miller Hall on May 29 before vanishing, but she wasn't reported missing until June 3.

According to ABC News, Angelina was a culinary specialist from Texas who was assigned to the USS James E. Williams before she went missing. Sadly, Angelina's body was found in a wooded area of Norfolk on June 9.



What happened to Angelina Resendiz?

It appears as though Angelina was murdered by another sailor, according to NCIS. The name of the sailor was not immediately released, but it he was later identified as Jermiah Copeland, per WAVY News. The sailor has been charged in connection with Angelina's death. "Charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice are pending," said a statement from NCIS. "NCIS remains committed to uncovering the facts surrounding the tragic death of Seaman Resendiz to ensure accountability and justice."

According to CBS News, Angelina's body was identified by the Norfolk Medical Examiner on June 10. The seaman will be tried consistent with the Uniform Code of Military Justice, per a statement from NCIS.

Family, friends and state leaders are calling for thorough investigations into the death of Angelina Resendiz, a Naval Station Norfolk sailor who was found dead on Monday.



Virginia Senator Mark Warner said the case raises questions.



"NCIS has worked tirelessly in close coordination with Navy leadership, the Norfolk Police Department, Virginia State Police, Virginia Search and Rescue, and numerous other federal and local law enforcement partners to pursue all leads since learning of Seaman Resendiz's disappearance," read the statement. "NCIS remains committed to uncovering the facts surrounding the tragic death of Seaman Resendiz to ensure accountability and justice."

Angelina's mother, Esmerelda Castle, said that despite several people knowing that her daughter was missing, little was done to find her in a timely fashion. The sailor wasn't reported missing for several days after she was last seen on May 29. Angelina's body was returned to her family in Harlingen, Texas, on June 20.

"Colleagues, friends, and even authorities knew she was missing, but the response was minimal," said Angelina's mother. "After her friends filed a missing person's report when her commander would not, they showed little compassion or understanding. This callousness led to Angelina's death, which cannot be tolerated."

Angelina joined the Navy after graduating from high school in 2023. Her mother said that she hoped to cook for world leaders one day. "She thought that one day she might be able to cook for the president and other world leaders," she said. "She worked really hard on her ship ... People that care about Angie shared with me that the last person she was with was missing with her, and that person showed up on June 2, but not Angie."

Who was this sailor she was last seen with??!



Navy Culinary Specialist Angelina Resendiz, 21, from Mexia, Texas, vanished from Naval Station Norfolk on May 29 after being seen with another sailor.

Source: KCEN

Esmeralda's attorney, Marshall Griffin, released a statement noting that Jermiah had been identified as a person of interest in Anglina's death, but the charges have not yet been determined. "The Navy confirmed that Jermiah Copeland is the person being detained or confined, on suspicion in this case,” he said. "The government just has to show that a crime occurred, and that there’s some evidence that the accused committed the offense."