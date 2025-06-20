Nora Delmasso's Death Is an Unsolved Case From Argentina in 2006 With Multiple Suspects The case received widespread media coverage in Argentina. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 20 2025, 10:56 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Thanks to shows like Cold Case Files and Unsolved Mysteries, there is a clear interest from the public when it comes to crimes that have not been solved. The Netflix docuseries The Many Deaths of Nora Dalmasso proves that even further, as viewers have gone through the three episodes in the series and were left with a similar question about what happened to Nora Dalmasso.

Article continues below advertisement

The mother of two was found dead in her home in Argentina in 2006. What followed was a public and wildly sensationalized story that made headlines for quite a while. There were multiple suspects in the case initially. But what really happened to Nora Dalmasso in her home, and has there been any progress in the case since she was found?

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Nora Dalmasso?

Per The Mirror, Dalmasso was found in her home, dead in her daughter's bed. She was naked except for a Rolex watch, and her robe belt was tied around her neck. However, in the 18 years since her death, the case has not been solved. Since no valuables were taken from the home, authorities believed that Dalmasso knew her assailant.

According to Fox News, murder is often motivated by one of three things: money, lust, or power. Because Dalmasso was not robbed, that left the other two options as potential motivators. Despite two suspects, per Deadline, Dalmasso's husband Marcelo Macarrón and son Facundo Macarrón, no one was ever found guilty of the crime.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Because both of the main suspects in the case were closely related to Dalmasso, with little evidence to back up authorities' suspicions, many viewed the case as mishandled. And now, after viewers watched the Netflix docuseries, they were inclined to agree. It's possible that the case of what happened to Dalmasso could have been solved if more care had been taken by investigators at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

"This was a difficult watch," one user wrote on a Reddit thread about the docuseries. "The media were absolute bullies and the 'investigation' beyond a joke. Really feel for the kids, especially Fecundo. How he managed to stay polite and cordial the whole time is impressive."

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

According to the Argentine newspaper Página 12, another suspect was named in 2024. The outlet reported that DNA belonging to a flooring specialist named Roberto Bárzola, who performed work in Dalmasso's home, was found on the robe belt and on Dalmasso. Because the statute of limitations had passed, however, he was not detained.

Nora Dalmasso's husband was a person of interest at one point.