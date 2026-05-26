What Happened to Jeremy Mayfield? Former NASCAR Driver Speaks Out Years Later "What 23XI and Front Row are going through right now is exactly what I went through." By Alisan Duran Published May 26 2026, 10:46 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Former NASCAR driver Jeremy Mayfield is once again discussing his controversial 2009 suspension after leaked NASCAR executive messages resurfaced online. The former Cup Series driver says the messages validate concerns he has raised for years about how he was treated behind the scenes.

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The resurfaced controversy comes more than a decade after Mayfield’s career abruptly collapsed following failed drug tests, lawsuits, and a lengthy legal battle with NASCAR that effectively ended his time in the sport.

Source: MEGA

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Jeremy Mayfield’s NASCAR suspension changed his career.

Mayfield’s NASCAR career effectively ended in 2009 after the organization suspended him for violating its substance abuse policy. NASCAR said Mayfield tested positive for methamphetamine during a drug screening.

Mayfield strongly denied using methamphetamine and argued the test result came from a combination of prescribed Adderall and the over-the-counter allergy medication Claritin-D. Although he briefly won a temporary injunction allowing him to race again, later court decisions ultimately upheld NASCAR’s suspension.

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One of many.. thank you for some of the greatest moments of my racing career pic.twitter.com/1dhLAED3SD — Jeremy Mayfield (@jeremymayfield_) October 14, 2022 Source: X/@jeremymayfield_

Jeremy Mayfield says leaked NASCAR texts make him feel “vindicated.”

According to Heavy, Mayfield is speaking publicly again after leaked text messages from NASCAR executives surfaced through filings connected to the 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports antitrust case. The messages included harsh comments about figures within the sport and criticism aimed at traditional fans.

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Reacting on X, Mayfield wrote that he feels “vindicated” by the leaks. He argued the tone of the conversations reflected the environment he experienced during the final years of his NASCAR career and supported claims he has made since 2009.

Yeah, I feel vindicated.This proves what I’ve said 4 years ,they don’t need a reason. Not fitting their mold is enough.I wasn’t their vanilla driver. I came n rough, hardnosed, made mistakes, & spoke my mind. Racing was my whole life. Now you’re seeing why they did what they did. — Jeremy Mayfield (@jeremymayfield_) November 25, 2025 Source: X/@jeremymayfield_

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The former NASCAR driver believes current lawsuits mirror his own fight.

During an interview with Garage Guy Chase, Mayfield compared the current legal disputes involving NASCAR to his own lawsuit against the organization. He claimed today’s teams face similar pressure behind the scenes and suggested many people inside the sport stay quiet because of fear. “What 23XI and Front Row are going through right now is exactly what I went through,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield specifically referenced concerns about fines, lost opportunities, and charter control. He also argued the leaked messages reveal a larger power imbalance that has existed in NASCAR for years.

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(3) He was as tough as nails, a hell of a race car driver and an even better person. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends. The NASCAR community . RIP legend, you will be missed by many pic.twitter.com/cnrfzNfEb2 — Jeremy Mayfield (@jeremymayfield_) December 31, 2023 Source: X/@jeremymayfield_

Jeremy Mayfield also criticized NASCAR’s modern playoff format.

Beyond discussing the leaked messages, Mayfield shared strong opinions about the current NASCAR playoff system. He raced during the era when championships were decided over the course of the full season rather than through elimination rounds and a final championship race.

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Mayfield argued that fans preferred the older format because every race carried equal weight throughout the season. Even after years away from NASCAR, he made it clear he still stands by his past choices and public criticism of the organization.

Source: MEGA

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Jeremy Mayfield has remained largely outside NASCAR since 2009.

Following his suspension and legal battles, Mayfield largely disappeared from NASCAR’s spotlight. The controversy led to major financial losses, sponsorship issues, and the collapse of his racing team.