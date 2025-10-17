Jericho Matthews Finally Returned to Social Media After a Year-Long Break "There's a different kind of strength that comes when your body doesn't cooperate like it used to," she wrote on Instagram. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 17 2025, 10:55 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jerichomcmatthews

Fitness trainer Jericho Matthews has been part of BeachBody since before it transitioned to its current name, BODi. Her workouts, which range from high-intensity interval training to quicker routines, have helped tons of people get stronger, and they have said as much on her Instagram. So when she took an extended break in September 2024 and didn't return until October 2025, many were left wondering what happened to Jericho.

It also didn't help that, in her two posts she made upon returning to Instagram, Jericho wrote about getting through "darker days" and "rebuilding" herself. Some of her supporters left unanswered questions in the comments of her posts, while others just cheered for her return and for what they hope is more inspirational fitness content from her.

What happened to Jericho Matthews?

In her first Instagram post in more than a year, Jericho shared photos of herself and her family and wrote in the caption that in the year she was off social media, they made a move across the country to Tennessee, added a dog to the mix, and gained a new perspective on life. Of course, some of that is a little too vague for her most dedicated followers, but she did give them a shout-out in the caption.

"To my ride or dies, your love and support over the years means more than you'll ever know," Jericho wrote. "Thank you for shining your light so bright — it helped me through some of the darker days. Love you all!" She also wrote that in the time she was off social media, she was "building something so meaningful." And in a post she made that followed that one, she hinted at something physical that may have given her a setback.

"There's a different kind of strength that comes when your body doesn't cooperate like it used to," she wrote under a video with a mashup of her workouts in the studio and at home. "When you have to fight just to feel 'normal' again."

It's possible that Jericho dealt with some physical or mental health issues and needed a total reset from social media, and that's why she left for a year. But when her followers asked in the comments about why she was away, she didn't respond. If she prefers to keep the "why" of it all private, most of her followers are just glad she's back, no questions asked.

Jericho Matthews might be doing workouts outside of BODi.

Shortly after Jericho returned to social media, she was tagged in a video from another celebrity trainer, Idalis Velazquez. Idalis runs the made4 workout platform, which isn't unlike BODi. Since Jericho has not made new content for BODi in quite some time, some fans took the collab to mean Jericho's exciting new project in the works involves a move to that platform.