Jholie Moussa Died at the Hands of a Jealous Ex-Boyfriend — What Happened to Her?

"You know, you're in a heat of passion, you're just, you're in a ... a blind rage."

Jholie and Zhane Moussa were more than just sisters; they were also twins. The teenagers grew up in Virginia and were inseparable. It sounds like something from a movie, but it couldn't have been more real.

They were so connected, that they hadn't been apart for more than 12 hours until the day one of them disappeared. What happened to Jholie Moussa? It's a heartbreaking story.

What happened to Jholie Moussa? She escaped an abusive relationship that wouldn't let her go.

According to NBC 4 Washington, Jholie was not herself the day she went missing on Jan. 12, 2018. Zhane told the outlet that Jholie was doing her after school when she stopped to text. Suddenly Jholie yelled, "I gotta go, I gotta go!" She told Zhane she was going to a party in Nofolk, Va., which was almost 200 miles away. That's not what happened. When she didn't come home, her family reported Jholie missing the following morning.

Two weeks later, Jholie's body was found in Woodlawn Park, which is located in Maryland. It would later be revealed that she had agreed to meet up with her ex-boyfriend, Nebiyu Ebrahim. They had broken up after he repeatedly abused and stalked Jholie. When he asked Jholie to meet him that night, he planned to talk about how upset he was over being convicted of assaulting her. This led to Ebrahim changing schools, which made him miserable.

In a five-hour interview with police, Ebrahim described what transpired between them that night. "You know, you're in a heat of passion, you're just, you're in a ... a blind rage," he said to investigators. Suddenly he started choking her using an MMA technique. Upon realizing he had killed her, he carried Jholie's body into the park and covered it with leaves. He then got rid of the SIM card in her cell phone.

Where is Nebiyu Ebrahim now?

In June 2019, Ebrahim plead guilty to guilty to first degree murder, per WUSA9. Fairfax County Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Casey Lingan told Circuit Court Judge Randy Bellows that he killed Jholie because he blamed all of his problems on her.