What Happened to Joules on TikTok? Little Girl Sparks Heartwarming Dance Tribute Trend "Our beautiful little dancing queen passed away." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 17 2024, 9:23 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @gingerjoeandjoules

Every now and then, the internet does something extraordinary. It can break hearts, it can spread bad news, and it can become a gathering point for negativity. However, it can also inspire, heal, and bring people together as a force for good.

Article continues below advertisement

This is what happened when a TikTok account @gingerjoeandjoules shared the story of a little girl, Joules, who was diagnosed with DIPG. A family's darkest and hardest moments brought the internet together in solidarity, joy, and support for little Joules as she fought the hardest fight of her life. Here's what happened to Joules, and why the #dancingforjoules dance trend is simultaneously one of the hardest and most beautiful trends on TikTok in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what happened to Joules from TikTok.

In May 2024, Joe from @gingerjoeandjoules made a video explaining to fans that his daughter Joules had just been diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). According to St. Jude, DIPG is a rare and aggressive form of cancer that begins with tumors on the brain stem. It occurs most often in children ages 5-10 but can occur in young teens and is rare in adults. It affects the motor parts of the brain that govern speech, movement, and facial control.

The prognosis for DIPG is poor, with most kids surviving less than two years after diagnosis. Joules was given nine months to live. She lived less than seven months after diagnosis. Little Joules started her journey after diagnosis at the end of May 2024. In December 2024, she passed away, and Joe took to TikTok to share with followers that Joules was gone, thanking followers for their support. On Dec. 9, 2024, Joe said while choking back tears, "Our beautiful little dancing queen passed away."

Article continues below advertisement

It was immediately clear that followers were devastated by Joules's passing, with many family members of children who battled cancer stopping to leave their heartache and sorrow in the comments.

Article continues below advertisement

The #dancingforjoules dance trend warms hearts and brings tears.

Joules' story was more than one of cancer and suffering, however. The 6-year-old girl also left behind a legacy of joy, and dancing. On TikTok, #dancingforjoules took on a life of its own as people gave their own rendition of The Greatest Showman's "From Now On" in support of Joules, who loved dancing.

Users, including major content creators, posted themselves trying the tricky dance moves with messages of support for Joules and her family. And in a sweet twist, it was Joules's love for dancing which may ensure that her family is taken care of for a while as they mourn the loss of the little girl who brought joy to so many through her final days.

Article continues below advertisement