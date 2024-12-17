What Happened to Joules on TikTok? Little Girl Sparks Heartwarming Dance Tribute Trend
"Our beautiful little dancing queen passed away."
Every now and then, the internet does something extraordinary. It can break hearts, it can spread bad news, and it can become a gathering point for negativity. However, it can also inspire, heal, and bring people together as a force for good.
This is what happened when a TikTok account @gingerjoeandjoules shared the story of a little girl, Joules, who was diagnosed with DIPG. A family's darkest and hardest moments brought the internet together in solidarity, joy, and support for little Joules as she fought the hardest fight of her life. Here's what happened to Joules, and why the #dancingforjoules dance trend is simultaneously one of the hardest and most beautiful trends on TikTok in 2024.
Here's what happened to Joules from TikTok.
In May 2024, Joe from @gingerjoeandjoules made a video explaining to fans that his daughter Joules had just been diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). According to St. Jude, DIPG is a rare and aggressive form of cancer that begins with tumors on the brain stem. It occurs most often in children ages 5-10 but can occur in young teens and is rare in adults. It affects the motor parts of the brain that govern speech, movement, and facial control.
The prognosis for DIPG is poor, with most kids surviving less than two years after diagnosis. Joules was given nine months to live. She lived less than seven months after diagnosis.
Little Joules started her journey after diagnosis at the end of May 2024. In December 2024, she passed away, and Joe took to TikTok to share with followers that Joules was gone, thanking followers for their support. On Dec. 9, 2024, Joe said while choking back tears, "Our beautiful little dancing queen passed away."
It was immediately clear that followers were devastated by Joules's passing, with many family members of children who battled cancer stopping to leave their heartache and sorrow in the comments.
The #dancingforjoules dance trend warms hearts and brings tears.
Joules' story was more than one of cancer and suffering, however. The 6-year-old girl also left behind a legacy of joy, and dancing. On TikTok, #dancingforjoules took on a life of its own as people gave their own rendition of The Greatest Showman's "From Now On" in support of Joules, who loved dancing.
Users, including major content creators, posted themselves trying the tricky dance moves with messages of support for Joules and her family.
And in a sweet twist, it was Joules's love for dancing which may ensure that her family is taken care of for a while as they mourn the loss of the little girl who brought joy to so many through her final days.
A GoFundMe set up for her family raised over $120,000. And although she's gone, video after video on TikTok of people dancing their hearts out for Joules is a reminder that no footprint is too small to leave an imprint on people's hearts.
She may be gone, but her legacy of dance, joy, and a moment when the internet came together to share support is one that her name will always carry.