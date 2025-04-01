Atlanta Braves Outfielder Jurickson Profar Hit with Major Suspension — What Happened? Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar won't be on the baseball field for a while. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 1 2025, 9:59 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

We're just a few days into the 2025 MLB regular season, but it's already been filled with controversies. First, it was the "Torpedo" bats, and now, all eyes are on Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar.

The veteran outfielder has landed in some trouble early in the season. So, what happened to him? Here's everything you need to know.

What happened to Jurickson Profar?

On March 31, 2025, Jurickson Profar delivered a major setback to the Atlanta Braves, who are already struggling with a winless start to the season. The news came when Major League Baseball confirmed that Profar had tested positive for chorionic gonadotropin, a performance-enhancing drug, which violates the league's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

In response to the unexpected news, the Braves released a statement expressing their disappointment: "We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn that Jurickson Profar tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Prevention and Treatment Program. We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Jurickson will learn from this experience."

Statement from the Atlanta Braves: pic.twitter.com/KOplY13FuA — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 31, 2025

Braves manager Brian Snitker also spoke on the matter, telling MLB.com, "I spoke to the guys and I spoke to Jurickson this afternoon also. We hate it for him, our club, and our team. But Major League Baseball has their program and we honor that."

As for the Braves players, most decided to remain silent about their feelings toward their teammate. Third baseman Austin Riley summed it up by saying, "It's unfortunate, but we've got to play baseball. I'm not going to harp on it. The Braves released something."

Jurickson Profar received a significant suspension.

As a result of testing positive for the performance-enhancing drug, Jurickson Profar was handed an 80-game suspension, which began on Monday, March 31. He will be eligible to return to the Braves on June 29, but as part of MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, he will be ineligible for the 2025 postseason.

A statement from Jurickson Profar … pic.twitter.com/n3KAli1pY5 — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) March 31, 2025

In a statement released through the MLB Players' Association, Jurickson expressed his regret: "Today is the most difficult day of my baseball career," he said. "I am devastated to announce that I have been suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball and the Commissioner's Office, for testing positive for a banned substance this offseason."

Jurickson added, "This is especially painful for me because anyone who knows me and has seen me play knows I am deeply passionate about the game. There is nothing I love more than competing with my teammates and being a fan favorite."

Source: Mega

"I want to apologize to the entire Braves organization, my teammates, and the fans," he continued. "It is because of my deep love and respect for this game that I would never knowingly do anything to cheat it. I have been tested my entire career, including eight times last season alone, and have never tested positive. I would never willingly take a banned substance, but I take full responsibility and accept MLB's decision."