Who Is New York Yankees Player J.C. Escarra Married To? All the Details About His Wife "My wife, my dad, my brother, my mom. They were all there for me when I needed them the most," J.C. said in an interview with the ‘Today’ show. By Danielle Jennings Published March 28 2025, 10:42 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jcescarra

When the dreams you work so hard for finally come true, there is rarely a better feeling, which is the sentiment likely shared by New York Yankees player J.C. Escarra, who just joined the team after a long journey. Now that he has been thrust into the spotlight, fans want to know everything about him, including who he’s married to.

J.C. touched the hearts of sports fans when he quickly went viral for his reaction to sharing the news with his mother that he was officially a member of the legendary MLB team.

Who is J.C. Escarra married to?

While there is not an abundance of details surrounding J.C.'s personal life, per NJ.com, he got married in October 2022 to his wife, Jocelyn Escarra, whom he began dating while playing in the baseball minor league. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the couple revealed in December 2024 that they were expecting their first child together. The video showed them sharing a sonogram photo as they lovingly kissed each other.

What is J.C.’s backstory?

Before landing a hard-fought spot with the New York Yankees in the major league after a year-long stint on the minor team, the Florida native was living from paycheck to paycheck with a host of gig jobs, including driving for Uber and substitute teaching, according to MLB.com.

“I had just gotten married and bought an apartment with my wife [Jocelyn],” J.C. told the outlet. “So now I’ve got a mortgage to pay and a wife to provide for. I had to make money somehow, and no one was going to take away my home from me. I knew I had to make those payments, so I was doing anything it took.” After multiple stints on minor league teams and dashed hopes at playing in the majors, J.C. said that his wife’s support got him through tough financial times.

“I was about to hang it up. It wasn’t working out for me, but I still knew in my heart I should give it a try,” he told the outlet. “My wife told me, ‘As long as our mortgage is covered, we’ll be fine.’ She’s a teacher, and we were going to make it through somehow.”

J.C.and his mother shared their emotional reaction to him signing to the Yankees.

In an exclusive interview with the Today Show, J.C. and his mother, Marinelys, explained her surprise at her son’s announcement. “When he called me, I was not expecting anything. I was normal until he said that [he made the team]. And then I said, ‘Ohhhh.’ And then I start crying,” she said.