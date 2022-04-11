George passed away on July 13, 2010, but the rule has remained an integral part of the Yankees' overall appearance thanks to his daughter Jennifer Steinbrenner, who pushed for it to still remain in effect, per the MLB. Over the years, the policy has drawn much criticism from fans, players, and sports commentators alike who consider it to be archaic in the modern day. As of the time of writing, there are no reported plans to remove the Yankees' appearance policy any time in the future.