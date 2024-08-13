Home > Entertainment Here's Why Krystle Henderson Hasn't Been on 'Today in AZ' Krystle Henderson hasn't left 12 News — you'll just have to tune in at a different time to see her. By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 13 2024, 12:49 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Krystle Henderson

Viewers of Arizona's Today in AZ morning show will notice that the cast looks pretty different. The longtime program has brought on a new face with Troy Hayden starting his role with the station on Aug. 1, leaving his old position at Fox 10 in Phoenix behind. Following his coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Troy is now the co-anchor at 4 p.m. with Tram Mai and at 5 p.m. with Caribe Devine.

But meteorologist Krystle Henderson has been surprisingly absent from her regular slot on the morning show. Instead, she's been replaced by Ginger Jeffries. What happened to Krystle? Thankfully, she's still at the news station — you just won't see her on Today in AZ.

What happened to Krystle Henderson?

Though Krystle may not have left 12 News, viewers won't be able to see her in her regular meteorology slot on Today in AZ. Since July 29, Ginger has been the regular meteorologist. Those who want to see Krystle will instead have to tune in on weekdays at noon.

According to AZ Central, Krystle has been moved to NBC Daily News at 12 every weekday, as well as the 12 News at 1 slot. "Krystle is now our dayside meteorologist and will have the live Weather Impact Forecast every weekday at noon during NBC News Daily and at 12 News at 1," Ivan Hernandez, the station's news director, told the outlet. "She will also work on specialized weather and environmental journalism."