The 'Lamont & Tonelli' Show Aired Its Final Broadcast After a 35-Year Run — What Happened?

By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 16 2024, 10:07 a.m. ET

The Bay Area entertainment scene is taking some major hits. Just a day after news broke about Tom Tolbert and John Lund being let go from KNBR, with Tom marking nearly three decades at the Cumulus Media network, another long-running favorite has ended.

On Nov. 15, 2024, the Lamont & Tonelli show aired its final broadcast on classic rock station 107.7 The Bone (KSAN San Mateo/San Francisco), wrapping up an incredible 35-year run as a morning staple for Bay Area listeners, per a Nov. 14 107.7 The Bone Facebook post. But why did the Lamont & Tonelli show, hosted by Lamont Hollywood and Paul Tonelli, come to an end? Let's dive into it.

What happened to 'Lamont & Tonelli?"

On Nov. 14, 107.7 The Bone's official Facebook page encouraged fans to tune in for one last broadcast of the Lamont & Tonelli show. The farewell episode aired on Friday, Nov. 15, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

No specific reason was given for the end of the Lamont & Tonelli show, but it may be tied to the recent wave of layoffs in the Bay Area, as previously mentioned.

During their final broadcast, Lamont reflected on their incredible journey, sharing sincere appreciation with listeners and his co-host. "We've had just a wonderful run of 35 years. The listeners have always been number one with us, and we've always tried to take care of them," he said. Lamont then turned his attention to his longtime partner, adding, "The guy I want to thank the most is Mr. Tonelli, who's been my partner for 35 years."

Tonelli responded with equal admiration, quipping, "It's kind of ridiculous," before delivering his final words to Lamont and their loyal listeners. "You're a true radio guy. None of this happens without you. It's been 35 years of me holding tightly to your coattails. Thanks for the ride." (Cue the tears!)

Fans are "totally bummed" about the cancellation of the 'Lamont & Tonelli' show.

With The Lamont & Tonelli Show ending — abruptly, at that — fans aren't holding back their disappointment. On Facebook, user Todd Carvallis pointed fingers at Cumulus founders Lew and John Dickey, accusing them of "killing radio," and also criticized CEO Mary Berner for "all the layoffs." Meanwhile, Mari Tippit expressed her shock, calling the show her favorite and praising the duo as "legends."

While many were taken aback by the news — considering the show’s impressive run of over three decades — some fans suspected changes were coming. Facebook user Paul Galick shared his observations, writing, "WTF — I noticed a week ago or so they had like TONS of commercials over and over and was wondering what was going on."