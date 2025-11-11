What Happened to Lauren Turner? Cal State Fullerton Mourns Soccer Player "Early this morning, our sweet Lauren fell asleep in the Lord." By Amy Coleman Published Nov. 11 2025, 10:14 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@laurentuurner

A promising young athlete from Southern California left her teammates and community stunned when the news of her passing broke. Lauren Turner, a sophomore on the women’s soccer team at California State University, Fullerton, had big dreams on the field and bright plans off it.

So what happened to Lauren Turner? Here’s the timeline and details of the tragic incident that ended her life much too soon.

Source: YouTube/NBCLA The scene of the accident that killed Lauren Turner

What happened to Lauren Turner?

On Sep. 27, 2025, Lauren was riding an electric scooter near campus in Fullerton when she and teammate Ashlyn Gwynn were struck by a box truck, according to CBS News. The collision occurred on Associated Road near Yorba Linda Boulevard while both women were traveling in the same lane as the box truck. The lane splits into a bike lane and a right-turn lane, with the bike lane being very close to the right-turn lane. Both girls were not wearing helmets and were critically injured.

Lauren remained in critical condition for six weeks with severe head trauma before she died on Nov. 10, 2025. The girls' coach, Demian Brown, said after the accident, "It's my intention for all of our players who ride e-bikes or e-scooters to have to use those helmets coming on or off of campus. We're going to go shopping this week while we're on the road and buy helmets for our kids who might not have the financial resources to go out and buy their own."

What was her cause of death?

On Nov. 7, 2025, the family posted an update to Lauren's GoFundMe page, announcing she had died. "With faith in Christ and hope in the resurrection, we share this update about our beloved Lauren. Early this morning, our sweet Lauren fell asleep in the Lord. Our hearts are broken, and our family is forever changed. We will miss her beyond measure, yet we take great comfort in knowing she is now in the loving embrace of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ."

She was described by her teammates as "the funniest, most charismatic, loving teammate you could ever ask for." They said, "She will be dearly missed by everyone but forever remembered by her Titan family. We love you Lauren, our #5 forever."

Her teammate Ashlyn also has a GoFundMe page, and her family posted an update on Oct. 30, 2025. "After one month in the ICU, Ashlyn has been moved to the 'Step Down' unit where she will continue to be monitored, but will begin receiving daily scheduled occupational therapy, physical therapy, swallow, and speech therapy. Her recovery has been nothing short of miraculous." It said she can nod her head, mouth words, move her arms and legs, and she can track moving objects with her eyes.