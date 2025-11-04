What Happened to Alli Barge? Dallas Community Honors Her Memory "If she could only see her true self...we would still have her on this earth and in our lives." By Amy Coleman Published Nov. 4 2025, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@texastheta

Alexandra Elyse Barge, known to friends and family as Alli, was known as a bright light in every room she entered. Loved for her kindness, sense of humor, and faith, she built lasting connections with everyone around her. Her friends describe her as someone who cared deeply and laughed often, making her loss all the more difficult for those who knew her best.

In the days since her obituary was shared, many have been searching for answers about what happened to Alli Barge. While details remain private, her friends, family, and sorority sisters have chosen to honor her life through prayer, remembrance, and gratitude for the time they shared with her. For those who knew Alli, her legacy is one of kindness, faith, and love that endures beyond her years.

What happened to Alli Barge?

According to her obituary on Dignity Memorial, Alli passed away on Oct. 19, 2025, in Dallas, Texas, at the age of 22. The post described her as “breathtakingly beautiful, incredibly smart, and refreshingly silly.” It said she "was radiant and unforgettable. She lived with intention, humor, connection, faith, and a deep desire to improve each and every day. She will be missed beyond words and remembered with endless love."

Her sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta, also shared a tribute on Instagram, saying, "Alli lived a life of kindness and passion that we hope continues to inspire all who knew her." The post continued by saying, "Though her time on earth was far too short, we are truly grateful to have known her, and to have her as a Theta sister."

What was her cause of death?

As of now, no official cause of death has been shared by her family or local authorities. While the lack of detail has prompted online curiosity, we should all remember that there is a family in mourning and respect their privacy.

The obituary read "If she could only see her true self—her beauty (both her physical and her quirky emotional beauty), her amazing successes (whether on the cheer mat or in the classroom), all of her God given gifts—we would still have her on this earth and in our lives." While unconfirmed, this seems to suggest that Alli may have taken her own life.

It also shared how “she made people smile without even trying and had a wit that could turn any moment into a story that would be told for years to come.” And that's how Alli should be remembered, with strong faith and a heart for connection. The family asked in her obituary that, instead of flowers, donations can be made to Family Legacy, because Alli had a heart for Zambian orphans, or The Center for Brain Health. Donations to these causes allow Alli's life to continue to help others.

Though her time on earth was brief, Alli’s influence continues to ripple through the lives she touched. Friends remember her laughter, her faith, and the way she made everyone feel seen and valued. Her life may have been short, but her impact endures. She leaves a legacy of love, compassion, and quiet strength that reminds others to lead with kindness every day.