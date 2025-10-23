FAMU Mourns the Loss of Kahri Wilcot, Who Died 11 Weeks After Her Graduation The HBCU wrote that the alum's "light and impact will forever remain part of the FAMU legacy." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 23 2025, 11:15 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kahrisimone

Students of the historically Black university Florida A&M University, or FAMU, mourned the loss of one of their own. In October 2025, the university announced that a recent alum, Kahri Simone Wilcot, died at just 22 years old.

Kahri's sudden death came a few months after she graduated from the university in the Summer of 2025. Here are all the details we have so far on what happened to her.

What happened to FAMU graduate Kahri Wilcot?

At the time of publishing, the details surrounding Kahri's death are unknown. While FAMU confirmed that Kahri's death happened in mid-to-late October, an official cause of death has yet to be confirmed. According to the university's statement on its social media platforms, Kahri was a beloved member of her community and was known for the "kindness and leadership" she brought to the school.

"Florida A&M University mourns the tragic loss of Kahri Wilcot, a beloved member of the Rattler family and a Summer 2025 graduate from Broward County," the statement read. "Kahri’s kindness and leadership touched many lives on the Hill." "We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kahri’s family, friends, and all who were blessed to know her," the tribute concluded. "Her light and impact will forever remain part of the FAMU legacy."

During her time as a FAMU student, Kahri was active in multiple programs, serving as a resident assistant and senior resident assistant in the school's University Housing program. She was also a member of several organizations, including serving as a mentor with Big Sister Little Sister. Additionally, Kahri took on a position in the Senior Class Cabinet as the Class of 2025 Fundraising Chair.

Following FAMU's statement, the school's community expressed its condolences to her and her loved ones in the comments under the school's posts. An Instagram account dedicated to the femme-identifying students on campus, Rattler Girls Rock, also paid tribute to her in a post.

"Rattler Girls Rock extends our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Kahri Wilcot," the post read. "Kahri, a proud recent summer graduate, was just 22 years old—with a bright future and endless possibilities ahead of her. Her life was tragically taken far too soon." "May her light continue to shine through the lives she touched," it concluded. "Rest in paradise, Kahri."

In August 2025, 11 weeks before her death, Kahri shared several social media posts of her celebrating her graduation from FAMU. "Today, I graduate from the number one HBCU in the nation," she wrote. "I couldn’t be more grateful."

Kahri's loss came as FAMU was already mourning multiple students who also passed away in 2025. According to WALB 10 in Florida, in March 2025, a FAMU student named Jaden Detant was killed in his student apartment. At the time of writing, Jaden's death was under "active investigation." According to WTXL, in August 2025, FAMU also mourned the loss of two graduates, Ronnie Burns and Jayden Flemming, who died during a fatal car accident on Aug. 2.