Did Charlie Kirk File for Divorce Before He Was Killed? Inside the Social Media Rumor and What We Really Know By Amy Coleman Published Oct. 23 2025, 10:43 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@charliekirk1776

Social media is once again blurring the line between truth and trending. After right-wing media personality Charlie Kirk was killed, a new rumor began circulating that he had filed for divorce from his wife, Erika Kirk, before his death.

The story spread fast across TikTok, picking up thousands of views and comments within hours. But where did it start, and is there any truth to it? Let's take a look at the rumor and all that's behind it.

Did Charlie Kirk File for Divorce? TikTok Says Yes ... Sort Of.

The rumor didn’t originate from a verified news outlet. It came from a creator on TikTok, @andersonjoshuaiii1, who posted a video joking that Candace Owens had released proof that Charlie and Erika were divorcing before his death. The video was meant to mock Candace's earlier claim that Charlie came to her in a daydream and told her he had been betrayed.

The creator said in the TikTok that he had “imagined the whole thing,” and it was clear his entire purpose was to make fun of Candace and poke holes in her videos. But if viewers only watched the first part of the clip, or saw it reposted elsewhere in parts, they weren't aware it was just satirical. The video was shared many times on TikTok and added to new posts beyond the creator's original video. That's when things took off, and the rumor went viral.

An X post added fuel by claiming the couple hadn’t been seen together.

A separate post on X, dated Sept. 24, 2025, claimed the Kirks hadn’t been seen together publicly since June 15, 2025, and suggested that they were separated. The post read, “Truth hurts? I asked Grok and the last time these two were seen in public was June 15, 2025.”

Well ... That claim is false. Erika shared photos of her and Charlie with their kids in multiple posts after June 15, 2025, from a video announcing her new baby clothing line launch, where the couple are holding hands and walking side-by-side, to the family at Chase Field for a baseball game.

Charlie publicly praised his family shortly before his death.

Charlie’s personal Instagram post on Aug. 23, 2025, celebrated their daughter’s birthday. He wrote, “Happy birthday to our incredible daughter. Teaching her to know God, alongside @mrserikakirk, is the greatest privilege. Having a family will change your life in the best ways, so get married and have kids. You won’t regret it."

That sentiment, posted less than three weeks before he was killed, doesn’t align with rumors of a looming divorce. The truth? Charlie and Erika were married in 2021 and had two children together. Their public posts up through September 2025 show them together as a family. There is no record of divorce proceedings or separation filings in any public database. Erika continues to post photos, videos, and tributes to her husband. She has not publicly commented on the rumor.

