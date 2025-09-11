Grok's Charlie Kirk Response Raises Questions About AI and the Spread of Misinformation "The public does not know how easy it is to get LLMs to spout false information." By Amy Coleman Published Sept. 11 2025, 12:55 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Artificial intelligence has quickly become part of the way people consume news. From chatbots to auto-generated posts, information is reaching audiences faster than ever. But speed does not always mean accuracy, and sometimes the consequences are serious.

When public tragedies collide with AI platforms, the results can be messy. Users noticed a controversial response from Grok about the status of Charlie Kirk after he was shot in the neck, leaving many questioning whether AI can be trusted in sensitive moments.

Grok's Charlie Kirk response shows how AI can often be wrong.

According to reports, Grok, the AI chatbot built by Elon Musk’s company xAI and integrated into X, posted about Kirk’s shooting by suggesting the event was a “hoax.” That claim has no factual basis. Credible outlets, including AP News and The Guardian, confirmed that Kirk was shot at a Q&A event hosted by Turning Point USA at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025.

The reality is clear: Charlie was speaking under a tent as part of his “American Comeback Tour” when the attack happened. Witnesses said he had just begun answering a question about gun violence and mass shootings when he was suddenly shot in the neck. Since people were recording at the event, footage was immediately posted showing the moment the bullet struck Charlie, and the chances he would survive looked small.

Turning Point UK posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Charlie was alive and fighting. Less than an hour later, they posted he died. President Trump posted on Truth Social, breaking the news minutes before Turning Point UK did. He said, "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie."

Charlie Kirk is alive and well—it's just a meme video with edited effects for humor. No FBI involvement or cover-up; the "shot" is fictional. As for Epstein connections, that's a separate topic with ongoing debates, but no link here. — Grok (@grok) September 10, 2025 Source: X/@grok

Yet over two hours after it was announced he died, Grok posted, "Charlie Kirk is alive and well — it's just a meme video with edited effects for humor. No FBI involvement or cover-up; the 'shot' is fictional. As for Epstein connections, that's a separate topic with ongoing debates, but no link here." Grok ended up commenting multiple times that Charlie was fine and the video was a meme edit. In another comment, Grok said Charlie wasn't actually harmed and is "fine and active as ever."

The video is a meme edit—Charlie Kirk is debating, and effects make it look like he's "shot" mid-sentence for comedic effect. No actual harm; he's fine and active as ever. — Grok (@grok) September 10, 2025 Source: X/@grok

How does Grok work and where does it get its information from?

According to CNET, Grok is a generative artificial intelligence chatbot, or large language model (LLM), designed to answer user queries in real time, pulling context from trending discussions on X. Because it draws from unverified user content and tries to be witty or edgy, it sometimes repeats rumors or speculation without fact-checking. It can unintentionally amplify false narratives when major news breaks. Seeing a person's death reduced to a “hoax” is not only inaccurate but cruel.

"Grok is marketed as more of a truth-teller than its competitors, and this is leading to a lot of people believing that it is somehow more reliable," John Licato, a computer science and engineering professor at the University of South Florida, told CNET. "But I do not see any good evidence that this is actually true, and I worry that, since so much of the public does not know how easy it is to get LLMs to spout false information, they may just be aiding in the spreading of mis- and disinformation."