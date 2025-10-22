Kai Trump's Parents Aren't Quite as Famous as Her Grandfather Kai's parents have their own kind of fame. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 22 2025, 6:08 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @kaitrumpgolfer

Having a famous family can be a mixed blessing. Especially if your family is famous for politics, which makes everything a little more perilous. And perhaps doubly especially so if your grandfather is considered one of the most divisive figures of the modern era: President Donald Trump. Such is the case for Kai Trump, Trump's eldest granddaughter.

But while most people might instantly recognize her grandfather, what do we know about her parents? While they aren't exactly as famous as Trump himself (though few people are), they are well known in their circles as well. Here's what we know.

Here's what we know about Kai Trump's parents.

Kai's parents are Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, although they are divorced these days. Junior and Vanessa share five children, with Kai being their eldest. Junior is best known for his ardent support of his father's career and his hot-take rightwing opinions.

Vanessa, on the other hand, isn't just popular for her association with the Trump family. She made headlines early in 2025 after it was revealed that she was dating superstar golfer, Tiger Woods. It's hard to imagine Junior and Tiger having anything in common, so Vanessa clearly has some varied tastes.

After wedding in 2005, Vanessa and Junior welcomed Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Chloe, and Spencer. They divorced in 2018, and Vanessa now lives in Palm Beach, Fla., with their kids. It's unclear how friendly Vanessa and Junior are these days, but they seem to be coparenting well and the kids are clearly thriving, with Kai focusing on her college and professional career. A career which happens to involve one of her grandfather's favorite activities: golf.

Kai seems to have a good relationship with her grandfather.

Of course, as we know, Kai's parents aren't her only famous family members. Not only is her entire family under the public eye, but she's the granddaughter of the most powerful politicians in the world. And it seems as though she has a good relationship with her grandfather, the leader of the free world, as we know him. But to her, he's just "grandfather."

Trump is famous for his love of golf, and Kai herself seems to be crafting her own little niche of success in the golf world. They often golf together, and can be spotted teeing off side by side. After being accepted to the University of Miami as a golf scholar, Kai shared a statement through her dad's social media which shows how she appreciates her family's input into her budding golf career.

She shared, "I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey ... I would like to thank my grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support."