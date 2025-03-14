Vanessa Trump's Children: All About the Five Kids She Shares With Donald Trump Jr. Vanessa's oldest, Kai, will soon be heading off to college at the University of Miami. By Jennifer Farrington Published March 14 2025, 12:43 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After becoming affiliated with the Trump family, whether through marriage or scandal, your life is inevitably thrust into the spotlight. So, when reports surfaced that Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, has been quietly dating golf legend Tiger Woods since 2024, interest in her was reignited.

Vanessa, who was previously known as Vanessa Kay Pergolizzi, spent 12 years married to Trump Jr. They wed in 2005 and divorced in 2018, during which time they welcomed five children: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Chloe, and Spencer. Vanessa and her kids, whom she co-parents with Don Jr., currently reside in Palm Beach. Here’s everything we know about their children.

Vanessa Trump welcomed her first child, Kai Trump, in 2007.

Kai Trump, born on May 12, 2007, is President Donald Trump's first grandchild. She currently attends The Benjamin School, a private day school in Palm Beach, as she shared in a personal statement on the NCSA website. The school charges $38,595 in annual tuition for grades 9 through 12. It seems Tiger and Vanessa share more than a romantic connection (if the claims are true), as the Daily Mail reports that his children, Charlie and Sam, are also enrolled at Kai's school.

Kai is a dedicated golfer, and in August 2024, she made a verbal commitment to the University of Miami, via Instagram. She’s set to graduate high school in 2026, so she’ll likely attend the university in 2026 or 2027.

Vanessa's second child, Donald Trump, III, was born in 2009.

Vanessa welcomed her second child, Donald Trump III, also known as Donnie, on Feb. 18, 2009. Now 16 years old, Donnie seems to share a tight bond with his family. He participates in the "annual boys hunt," a tradition his father, Don Jr., has been holding for nearly a decade, as revealed in a December 2023 Instagram post.

Tristan Milos Trump, Vanessa's third child, was born in 2011.

Source: Instagram/@donaldjtrumpjr Tristan Milos Trump (in red)

Vanessa and Don Jr. welcomed Tristan Milos Trump on Oct. 2, 2011. Now 12 years old, Tristan, like his siblings, appears to have a strong interest in outdoor activities.

Vanessa's youngest children are Spencer Frederick Trump and Chloe Sophia Trump.

Spencer Frederick Trump, 12, and Chloe Sophia Trump, 10, are Vanessa's youngest children. Spencer was born on Oct. 21, 2012, and Chloe on June 16, 2014. The siblings are often photographed together on their father's Instagram page, engaging in various activities like fishing. They also enjoy indoor festivities, such as game night and making s'mores.