Vanessa Trump, Donald Jr.'s Ex-Wife, Is Reportedly Dating Golf Star Tiger Woods "They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together." By Ivy Griffith Published March 14 2025, 12:06 p.m. ET

Whenever a celebrity dates the ex of someone famous, there's always a little bit of buzz. But that buzz goes into overdrive when the ex involved is tied to President Donald Trump's family. In this case, it's Donald Trump Jr., his oldest child from his late ex-wife Ivana Trump. Donald Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump have been divorced since 2018, and her new relationship is fairly high-profile.

According to multiple outlets online, Vanessa is now dating golf superstar Tiger Woods. Here's what we know about the rumors that the two are dating.

Are Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods dating?

Vanessa has been divorced from Donald Jr. since 2018. Now, she's moved on to a new famous beau in the world of golf with Tiger. DailyMail broke the news on March 14, 2025, announcing that the two were officially a couple.

According to the outlet, Vanessa and Tiger live just 20 minutes apart in Palm Beach, Fla. But they also share something more than geographical proximity. Both of them have children who attend The Benjamin School, which reportedly has a yearly tuition cost of $38,595. DailyMail says that their sources claim that their children all know that they're dating.

A source speaking with the outlet shared, "Tiger and Vanessa have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving. She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over maybe a few nights a week." They added, "They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway."

Here's what we know about Vanessa Trump.

It may be a surprising twist in celebrity relationships, yet Tiger's former relationships are well-known. So what do we know about Vanessa and her relationship with Don Jr.? We know that they started dating in the early 2000s before tying the knot in 2005.

When they divorced in 2018, they never went public with the reason. Donald Jr. and Vanessa share five children together: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.

According to reports of their divorce, Vanessa had been considering divorce for a while before they split. But she wanted to make sure she had a way to maintain her lifestyle without relying on Trump's money. There were rumors of infidelity and speculation about the real reason the two called it quits, but nothing was ever confirmed.

Now that Donald Jr. and Vanessa are history, she and Tiger seem to be doing well. A source told Page Six said that they share a lot in common, adding, "They’re a good match; they’re level-headed, they like to avoid drama, they share a lot of the same values," The source added that Tiger has "always tried to date girls who just weren’t right for him.” While they're taking it slow, the source opined that things could become "really serious and permanent."