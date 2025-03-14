What Is Vanessa Trump’s Net Worth? The Details of Her Post-Divorce Fortune It is believed that Vanessa Trump received an immense sum of Donald Trump Jr.’s wealth, largely due to the length of their 13-year marriage and their five children. By Danielle Jennings Published March 14 2025, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: Mega

With rumors swirling surrounding her alleged new romance with golf legend Tiger Woods, many have become increasingly interested in Vanessa Trump — including interest in her financial status in relation to the famous political family.

Vanessa, 47, is the former wife of Donald Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr. The two were previously married in 2005 until they officially divorced in 2018. During the course of their marriage, Vanessa and Donald had five children.



What is Vanessa Trump’s net worth?

According to Finance Monthly, Vanessa’s net worth is $25 million. Her wealth is due to various sources, such as her previous modeling career and business ventures. She also has luxury real estate investment properties that contribute to her wealth. However, the biggest source of her wealth is from her divorce settlement from Donald Jr., per the outlet. Although never publicly revealed, it is believed she received an immense sum of Donald Jr.’s wealth, largely due to the length of their marriage and their five children.

Vanessa Trump Former model, real estate investor, business owner Net worth: $25 million Vanessa Trump is the former wife of Donald Trump Jr., and a former model and business owner. Birth date: Dec. 18, 1977 Birth place: New York City Birth name: Vanessa Kay Pergolizzi Father: Charles Haydon, lawyer Mother: Bonnie Kay, modeling agency owner Marriages: Donald Trump Jr. (2005–2018) Children: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe Education: Marymount Manhattan College

Why did Vanessa divorce Donald Jr.?

In 2018, Vanessa filed for an uncontested divorce, meaning that both parties agreed to the split. Although the former couple has never publicly discussed what led to the split, rumors swirled that Donald Jr.'s alleged infidelity coupled with Vanessa’s “financial windfall” was behind the divorce.

The couple released a statement announcing their divorce. “After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time,” the statement read, per the New York Daily News.



Vanessa’s new relationship garners media attention.

On Thursday, March 13, inside sources revealed that Vanessa and Tiger Woods had been dating “quietly” for several months, according to the Daily Mail. A source close to the pair shared that the relationship began in late 2024. “Tiger and Vanessa have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving. She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over maybe a few nights a week,” the source told the outlet.