Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Trump Has Released a Controversial Merch Line Kai Trump's controversial merch line has sparked some debate. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 1 2025, 2:42 p.m. ET

Since returning to the White House to serve his second term in office, President Donald Trump has been on the train of merchandising everything. Not only does he sell "Trump 2028" hats and merchandise, but he sells cryptocurrency, as well as other opportunities to get in on the Trump line.

And now, his granddaughter Kai Trump seems to be following in her grandfather's footsteps. The teenager has launched her own line of merch, adorned with her name, just like her grandfather's merch is wont to be. Here's what we know about her merch line and why people are so torn over it.

Kai Trump has released a merch line.

Usually, when a President comes into office, they divest themselves from private business interests, at least in appearance. It's traditional for the President to maintain an air of impartiality and convince the American voters that they aren't there to profit, but rather steward the United States through their term. Trump does not seem to care about these appearances, and his granddaughter Kai seems to be following in his footsteps.

Not only did Kai launch a merch line, but the line was promoted while Kai stood proudly in front of the White House, once known as the "People's House," raising eyebrows everywhere at the impropriety. But it's not just the White House-pushing merch that has eyebrows up everywhere.

The merch line, which is adorned with Kai Trump's initials, is expensive, leading many to wonder exactly who the intended audience is supposed to be. The pieces, which are visually bland with only Kai's initials on them, run a jaw-dropping $130.

The internet's response to Kai's merch has been divided.

While the fact that the Trumps seem content to use the White House, which belongs to the American voter, to push their merchandise and make money, many have dug in and avoided criticism due to the fact that Kai is freshly 18 and clearly influenced by the people around her. On TikTok, one social media user refused to even review the line, pointing out that it would be "punching down" at a teenager to snark the products.

Elsewhere, TikTokers point out that it's bold for Trump's granddaughter to sell items while small businesses struggle with her grandfather's soaring tariffs. And then there's the logo that Kai chose.

According to some, the "KT" logo on Kai's products closely resembles football star Travis Kelce's merchandise logo, which reads "TK." It's unclear if Travis's line of merchandise inspired Kai, but the similarity is uncanny. Overall, internet users seem uncomfortable about Kai's merchandise line.