A New Sundance Series Tackles the Infamous "Dingo Ate My Baby" Case

A new docuseries released by Sundance Now called Trial in the Outback: The Lindy Chamberlain Story is reevaluating the case that gripped Australia for decades. Despite the evidence discovered and Lindy's insistence that she didn't do it, she was still found guilty of murdering her daughter. Michael was also convicted of being an accessory. Both served time in prison but were eventually exonerated when new evidence was found in 1986.

This series is giving Lindy, now Lindy Chamberlain-Creighton, the opportunity to share her side of the story about a case that has haunted her for most of her life. Michael died in January 2017 due to complications from leukemia. In 2012 when the Northern Territory coroner finally ruled that Azaria had been killed by a dingo, Michael said, "I am here to tell you that you can get justice even when you think that all is lost."

The series is narrated by Sam Neill, who played Michael in the 1988 film A Cry in the Dark, a fictionalized telling of their story. The movie also stars Meryl Streep as Lindy Chamberlain. Sam had this to say to the BBC about Michael's death: "Throughout their cruel ordeal and the years of injustice, Michael Chamberlain maintained that quiet unassuming dignity — an impressive man. Rest in peace."

Trial in the Outback: The Lindy Chamberlain Story premieres Oct. 12 on Sundance Now and AMC Plus.