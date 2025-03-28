Remember Lisa Kelly from 'Ice Road Truckers'? Here's What She's Been up To 'Ice Road Truckers' ended in 2017, so what has Lisa been up to since? By Jennifer Farrington Published March 28 2025, 12:01 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Chevron Delo

When Ice Road Truckers came to an end, Lisa Kelly, undoubtedly the reason many viewers tuned in, seemed to disappear from the spotlight. So, what’s she been up to since? Is she still out there taking on extreme drives, or has she hung up her trucker hat for good?

Article continues below advertisement

While updates from Lisa are few and far between, she does keep her fans in the loop through her active YouTube channel. Here's the latest on her endeavors.

What happened to Lisa Kelly from 'Ice Road Truckers'?

Since Ice Road Truckers wrapped up in November 2017, Lisa Kelly hasn't left the transportation industry behind. In fact, she’s still trucking away and may even be running her own company, Arctic Fox Trucking. However, according to her LinkedIn, she’s been with Carlile Transportation Systems, Inc. in Wasilla, Alaska, since June 2004. If that’s the case, her time with the company stretches over 20 years. Clearly, trucking is in her blood!

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa occasionally posts to her YouTube channel (@Lisa Kelly), giving fans a glimpse into her busy life. Her latest update came in January 2025, where she shared a moment on the road. She and others encountered a snow block in the road, with trucks ahead of her just waiting. In the video, Lisa answered fan questions during a live session, though she admitted she was feeling a little "grumpy," likely because they were all stuck and couldn't get moving. "Can't go anywhere and make money," she explained to one fan, clearly frustrated by the delay.

She also shared an update in August 2024, going live to offer a behind-the-scenes look at her work. In the video, Lisa revealed that she and her team were busy working on their truck, all while keeping her horses comfortable. The Alaska license plate on her horse transport trailer confirmed that she’s still calling the Last Frontier home, just as her LinkedIn profile suggests.

Article continues below advertisement

Overall, though, she seemed in good spirits, and fans were certainly happy to see her face! The comments on some of her recent YouTube videos reflect just how much her fans appreciate her updates. "Good to see you again, Lisa. Been too long," one person wrote, while another added, "Hi Lisa!!!! Hope life is treating you well." One fan even expressed what many probably feel: "I miss you, Lisa." It’s clear that Lisa’s fans are still very much interested in what she has going on!

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Kelly once suggested her life was a bit "unstable."

Although Lisa seems pretty content with her trucking life, the culture can be strenuous and unstable, as she once suggested on YouTube. In one video, she shared that she hadn’t had much sleep and had to travel to the Yukon three times in one night. When a fan pointed out the rattling noises in her truck during a live session, Lisa mentioned it could have been the truck or something inside it. She also acknowledged the instability, noting that even her life felt a little unstable at times.