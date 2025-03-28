‘Pawn Stars’ Has Suspended Filming — Will the Show Return to History Channel? Is it a power play by Rick and Corey Harrison? By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 28 2025, 9:31 a.m. ET Source: Mega Rick and Corey Harrison Walking

The future of Pawn Stars appears to be in doubt after the show went on an indefinite hiatus during the middle of filming. Production of the popular and long-running History Channel series has halted and fans of the show want to know: Has it stopped filming for good? And why was filming suspended in the first place?

Is 'Pawn Stars' still filming?

It doesn't appear that Pawn Stars is currently filming. This news may come as a shock to some, seeing as the series has been one of the History Channel's longest-running and most popular shows, along with The Curse of Oak Island and The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch.

The decision to stop production, especially after the middle of filming, may sound like a bizarre choice for both the production company responsible for the show and the History Channel, given its obviously devoted fan base and high viewership.

However, some insight garnered from The Las Vegas Review-Journal may intimate as to what is really going on behind the scenes at Pawn Stars. That's because in February of 2025, the series' lead and source of countless memes, Rick Harrison, stated that "the show is no longer under contract with History."

Rick could be making a play for a revamped deal with the network, and he has made his intentions known. After saying that filming has halted, he wrote: "However, we’re waiting to see when we might resume filming or what will come next on the horizon. Here's to Pawn Stars 2.0," he said.

Furthermore, it's been reported that Rick has moved out of the United States, at least for the time being. Also, appears that another series mainstay, Corey Harrison, may be joining his father in a potential reiteration of the widely-viewed series. Monsters and Critics penned that Corey has quit the show.

This may be a part of the contract negotiations process, however, Corey stated that he isn't interested working until the day that he dies. He has purportedly relocated to Tulum, Mexico, a resort town renowned for its party atmosphere.

Corey has gone on record to state that while he's enjoyed being a part of the series, he hasn't been having much fun on the production as of late. "I’ve loved filming the show, but the past few years have been rough. I’m ready to move on."

Additionally, he made comparisons between his and his father's work ethics. According to Corey, they aren't built the same. "My dad will work ’til the day he collapses. That’s just not me," the reality TV star stated.

Moreover, he said he grew tired of the "character" he's playing on the series as it's become stale and he believes that he's outgrown it. "At this stage of the game, we’re all playing a character on Pawn Stars. I can’t play another season of 41-year-old me pretending to be 23."