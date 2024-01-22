Home > Television > Reality TV > Pawn Stars Adam Harrison, Son of 'Pawn Stars' Lead Rick Harrison, Died of a Suspected Drug Overdose Adam Harrison, a relative of the 'Pawn Stars' family, died at the age of 39, leading many to wonder what Adam's cause of death might be. By Joseph Allen Jan. 22 2024, Published 11:46 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@rick_harrison

For well over a decade, Pawn Stars fans have gotten to know the Harrison family, who are the engine behind the series. Rick, the owner of the pawn shop the show is set in, has made his shop and his show a family operation, which meant that we got frequent appearances from his son, Corey, as well as other members of his family.

What many may not know, though, is that Rick also had another son, Adam, who never appeared on the show. News broke that Adam had died at the age of 39 on Jan. 19, 2024. Following this tragic news, many wondered what had happened to Adam, and what his cause of death was. Here's what we know about the circumstances around Adam's death.

What was Adam Harrison from 'Pawn Stars' cause of death?

Adam's representative, Laura Herlovich, said that Adam was found on January 19 and that his suspected cause of death was a drug overdose. Although we know the suspected cause, we don't know exactly where Adam was found or what he is suspected of overdosing on. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department confirmed to TMZ, who was first to report on his death, that an investigation had been opened into Adam's death.

"Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss," the Harrison family shared through Laura. Adam reportedly worked at Gold & Silver Pawn prior to the show's premiere in 2009, but had never appeared on the series. He was the second son of Rick and his ex-wife, Kim. Corey, Adam's brother, is a regular member of the Pawn Stars lineup.

Because Adam didn't appear on the show, not much is known about his personal life. The family's request for privacy suggests that they may not reveal many additional details about Adam's death. Given that he wasn't a public figure in the way the rest of his family was, that makes sense. It's unclear why Adam didn't appear on the series, and his name rarely came up on the air.

Rick mourned his father in 2018.

Rick's father, Richard, was also a part of the original Pawn Stars crew prior to his death in 2018. Richard died after a battle with Parkinson's, and received a loving tribute from his son following his passing.

“Richard Benjamin ‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over,” Rick wrote. “He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him.”