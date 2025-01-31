‘Pawn Stars’ Fans Have Been Concerned Over Corey Harrison’s Health for Quite Some Time Corey has been on 'Pawn Stars' since the show premiered on the History Channel in 2009. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 31 2025, 11:59 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@realcoreyharrison

Corey, for instance, has faced health struggles. He has opened up about making a significant stride in his health. However, some fans think he may be struggling with other health issues he hasn't shared yet.

Here's what we know about Corey from Pawn Stars' health.

What has Corey from 'Pawn Stars' said about his health?

Corey has discussed his health since he's been on Pawn Stars. When fans met him on the show, he weighed 402 lbs. In 2010, his doctor prescribed him preventative diabetes medication, which he said was his wake up call to change his lifestyle. After receiving the prescriptiion, Corey decided to have weight loss surgery hours later.

"I literally drove straight from the doctor to the lap band center and had the surgery almost immediately,” he told People. "Back then, the surgery was too expensive for my bank account, so I had to pay with four credit cards, but it was something I had to do – I was not going to get diabetes!”

Corey received the gastric band procedure and lost 50 lbs. in the first six weeks post surgery. He has since kept the weight off, but raised more concerns over his health when fans noticed something was off during a recent Pawn Stars season. However, in 2014, Corey was involved in a motorcycle accident in Las Vegas, resulting in a broken arm and injuries to his back and foot. He considered himself fortunate to have survived the incident.

In addition to his accident, Corey made headlines in September 2023 after he was arrested in Las Vegas for driving under influence (DUI). Police reported he appeared to have bloodshot eyes and a "blank stare" when they arrested him. Corey said in the police report that he'd had a drink on the flight while filming Pawn Stars Do America. However, he hasn't addressed the arrest publicly.

'Pawn Stars' fans were concerned that Corey had scoliosis in 2024.

One year after his DUI arrest, Corey's health continued concerning fans in 2024. During the long-running show's 22nd season, viewers noticed he appeared to have issues with his posture. Ahead of a May 2024 episode that showed Corey with his father, Rick Harrison, and their family friend, Chumlee, the reality star's prominent slouch made fans wonder if he had been diagnosed with scoliosis, a condition that causes a sideways curvature of the spine, per Mayo Clinic.

Many expressed their concerns under the Instagram photo's comments section. "What happend to Corey's back?" one user asked. "It looks like he has scoliosis," said another.

Despite fans' concerns, Corey doesn't appear to have scoliosis, and many people struggle to keep their posture in check. And with the significant Pawn Stars tragedies we've witnessed since the show aired, he will likely let us know if there's anything to be concerned about.