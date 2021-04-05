Two of Rick Harrison's Children Have Followed in His 'Pawn Stars' Footsteps

Founded in 1989, the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop is a family operation in every sense of the word. The Las Vegas landmark is currently spearheaded by Rick "The Spotter" Harrison and his oldest son, Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison.

Rick's dad, the late Richard "The Old Man" Harrison, had a lasting influence on how the store is run, and he also played a pivotal role in the corresponding reality TV show, Pawn Stars.

So, who will inherit the store? How many children does Rick have?