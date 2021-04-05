Logo
Home > Entertainment > Pawn Stars
Rick and Corey Harrison
Source: Instagram

Two of Rick Harrison's Children Have Followed in His 'Pawn Stars' Footsteps

By

Apr. 5 2021, Published 3:34 p.m. ET

Founded in 1989, the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop is a family operation in every sense of the word. The Las Vegas landmark is currently spearheaded by Rick "The Spotter" Harrison and his oldest son, Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison. 

Article continues below advertisement

Rick's dad, the late Richard "The Old Man" Harrison, had a lasting influence on how the store is run, and he also played a pivotal role in the corresponding reality TV show, Pawn Stars

So, who will inherit the store? How many children does Rick have? 

rick harrison children pawn stars
Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

'Pawn Stars' host Rick Harrison has three children.

Rick reportedly tied the knot with his first wife, Kim, when he turned 17. They share two children, Corey and Adam. It's understood that Corey was born in 1983, while Adam came into the world in 1984. 

According to most outlets, Rick and Kim opted for divorce in 1985, after three years of marriage. Rick met his second wife, Tracy, shortly afterward. They got married circa 1986, and they stayed together until around 2011. They share a son named Jake.

Rick's oldest son, Corey, started helping out at the store over a decade ago.

It's understood that Rick's oldest son, Corey, started appearing on Pawn Stars in 2009. His clever exchanges with co-workers like Austin 'Chumlee' Russell helped him garner a great deal of popularity among fans. 

Article continues below advertisement
rick harrison children pawn stars
Source: Instagram

Corey likely spends a considerable chunk of his time at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. There's a chance that this tendency had a negative impact on his marriage with Korina "Kiki" Harrison — which came to an end after only a year, in 2018. 

"Karina and I love each other very much," Corey previously told The Blast. "With our competing work schedules, we just weren't able to make the marriage work but remain good friends and want only the best for each other." 

Article continues below advertisement

So, what about Rick's other kids, Adam and Jake?

It's understood that Adam used to help out at the shop, but he had no interest of acquiring fame through Pawn Stars. Some claim he became a plumber.  

Jake, on the other hand, made his first debut on a recent episode of Pawn Stars. As a part of his initiation, he had to work out the difference between a fake and a real Rolex. Jake passed the test with flying colors. 

rick harrison children pawn stars
Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

"I've always been buying and selling stuff," Rick said in a previous interview.

Rick left school after the ninth grade. He gained some experience with trading valuables before launching the store. 

"I [had] a little bit of job here, started buying and selling stuff, basically educated myself. I've always been buying and selling stuff. I wanted a pawnshop. I went down to City Hall," Rick explained during a previous appearance on Life, Liberty & Levin.

"They told me, 'No, you can't get a pawnshop.' I asked them why. They pulled out the city code and apparently what happened in 1955 the good old boys got together and they passed a city ordinance that when the city population got to 250,000 they would issue one more [pawn] license," Rick added. "I started calling the city [statistician] once a week." 

Article continues below advertisement
rick harrison children pawn stars
Source: Instagram

Rick achieved what he wanted thanks to his resilience. City Hall didn't issue him a license immediately, but, as he claims, a judge recognized that he was the first to signal an interest in acquiring it and they ruled that he should be the one to obtain it. 

Pawn Stars airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on History.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Pawn Stars' Is About as Real as Any Other Reality Show... Meaning a Lot of It Is Staged

What Happened to Rare Book Expert Rebecca Romney on 'Pawn Stars'?

Richard Harrison, aka "The Old Man" on 'Pawn Stars,' Passed Away in 2018

More From Distractify

  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.