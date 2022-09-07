Rick Harrison Has More Ex-Wives Than He Does Gold Pieces

In the document, Rick includes the reason for their separation as that their “tastes, mental dispositions, views, likes, and dislikes have become so divergent that they have become incompatible in marriage.” Deanna allegedly asked for alimony, but a settlement agreement was reached in September 2020. While Rick filed, he explained that it “didn't work out and [the divorce] was a mutual decision.”

