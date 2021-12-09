It's a Family Business, but Who Really Owns the Pawn Shop on 'Pawn Stars'?

The final member of the Pawn Stars crew is Chumlee, and though he isn't an official member of the Harrison family, he might as well be. He was given a job at the pawn shop at 21 years old thanks to his close friendship with Corey, and he quickly assumed an integral role on the team. With expertise in obscure topics such as pinball machines, rare sneakers, and toy cars, Chumlee has proven himself useful many times on the show.

