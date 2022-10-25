Pawn Stars Has Called This Major Southwestern City Home for Decades

After five years, the business was relocated to a bigger space at 413 Fremont Street. However, the family lost their lease at that location after only two years. Luckily for them, they scored a huge victory when they received their license to buy and sell secondhand goods in 1987.

With that license, the business pivoted from precious metals only to what would become the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop at 713 Las Vegas Boulevard South. They now deal in a variety of rare goods.