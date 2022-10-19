'Pawn Stars' Has Made Each of Its Cast Members Millionaires

Although he passed away back in 2018, Richard "The Old Man" Harrison is the reason that Pawn Stars even exists. He founded his first pawn shop back in 1981 and co-operated it with his wife, Joanne Rhue. The second and current shop came in 1989 and some years later, his son, Rick, assumed control. Richard was an integral part of the shop's day-to-day activities up until his death and a fan-favorite on the show. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he had a net worth of $8 million prior to his death.