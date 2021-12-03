Do the Customers Get Paid to Showcase Their Trinkets and Memorabilia on History's Hit Series ‘Pawn Stars’?

Back in 2014, Jeremy told Deadline that, in comparison to what it once was, the positive shift in business was like "night and day." The sports paraphernalia oracle warmly disclosed that national treasure Pawn Stars “has done wonders for our shop.”

So while customers don't particularly benefit from appearing on Pawn Stars (unless they manage to make a killer sale), experts are gifted with the career boost of a lifetime.

Season 19 episodes of Pawn Stars air Saturdays at 9 p.m. EST on History.