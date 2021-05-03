Corey Harrison's Vegas Bar Dealt With a Lot in the Time It Was Open

Corey Harrison's Vegas Bar Dealt With a Lot in the Time It Was OpenBy Chris Barilla
May. 3 2021, Published 4:53 p.m. ET
Aside from his well-known role behind the counter at his family's pawn shop on Pawn Stars, Corey Harrison is also an independent businessman. Back in 2014, the reality star became a co-owner of a hip new bar and social spot named the Beauty Bar.
However, Corey's dreams of co-owning one of the coolest spots in town quickly took a downward turn due to a series of events related to the venue. So, what exactly happened to Corey's Vegas bar, and until how recently was he involved in it all? Here's a breakdown of the sticky situation.
Corey Harrison's Vegas bar was shut down due to multiple violations.
In 2014, Corey and Darin Feinstein, part-owner of L.A.’s Viper Room, inked a deal to purchase the Beauty Bar, and things went pretty well at first. Over the years, the bar developed a bad reputation that preceded every other thing said about it.
Official complaints filed against the bar included "multiple indecent and disorderly incidents" and reports of drug usage on the property, namely heroin.
However, Corey seemingly sold off his shares of the business before a lot of the bad press came in, closing the deal in December 2018. This was something that the Las Vegas Review-Journal confirmed shortly after. Nonetheless, a lot of the bad press for the restaurant remained attached to him as a longtime owner.
Initially, property owners claimed no affiliation with the bar despite legally owning the land it sat on, even releasing a statement to attempt to distance themselves from the drama.
"The Plaza Hotel & Casino is not the property owner of the building where the Beauty Bar is located," a spokesperson for the company said in an email. "Tamares Real Estate is the property owner. The only connection between the Beauty Bar and the Plaza Hotel & Casino is that they both have the same landlord." Later, the company backpedaled those claims and sent an eviction notice to the bar. The owner of the club, Roxie Amoroso, was forced to vacate by March 6, 2019.
Regardless of his involvement in the bar, Corey still has an impressive net worth.
Corey has turned his reality television presence into a lucrative career, with a serious net worth to boot. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the program mainstay has accrued a whopping $4 million over the years he has been on Pawn Stars. This amount is thanks to his efforts on the show, his stake in the pawnshop itself, and various endorsements and side business deals, like the Beauty Bar once was.
