Corey Harrison's Vegas Bar Dealt With a Lot in the Time It Was Open

Aside from his well-known role behind the counter at his family's pawn shop on Pawn Stars , Corey Harrison is also an independent businessman. Back in 2014, the reality star became a co-owner of a hip new bar and social spot named the Beauty Bar.

However, Corey's dreams of co-owning one of the coolest spots in town quickly took a downward turn due to a series of events related to the venue. So, what exactly happened to Corey's Vegas bar, and until how recently was he involved in it all? Here's a breakdown of the sticky situation.

Corey Harrison's Vegas bar was shut down due to multiple violations.

In 2014, Corey and Darin Feinstein, part-owner of L.A.’s Viper Room, inked a deal to purchase the Beauty Bar, and things went pretty well at first. Over the years, the bar developed a bad reputation that preceded every other thing said about it. Official complaints filed against the bar included "multiple indecent and disorderly incidents" and reports of drug usage on the property, namely heroin.

However, Corey seemingly sold off his shares of the business before a lot of the bad press came in, closing the deal in December 2018. This was something that the Las Vegas Review-Journal confirmed shortly after. Nonetheless, a lot of the bad press for the restaurant remained attached to him as a longtime owner. Initially, property owners claimed no affiliation with the bar despite legally owning the land it sat on, even releasing a statement to attempt to distance themselves from the drama.

